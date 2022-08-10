AT&T GM Don Parente Joins MetTel as VP, Federal Practice for DoD, Systems Integrators

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel , a leader in digital transformation and IT communications, has named long-time AT&T executive Don Parente as Vice President, Federal Practice, responsible for sales to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and through systems integrators enabling them to better serve their U.S. government clients.

AT&T veteran Don Parente joins MetTel as vice president, Federal Practice, to work with the U.S. Department of Defense and systems integrators serving the federal government. (PRNewswire)

MetTel's Federal Practice is a growing organization with over $2.5 billion in task orders awarded under the EIS contract vehicle since 2020. MetTel provides services as part of the General Service Administration's (GSA) $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract as well as the GSA's Schedule 70 and the U.S. Navy's Spiral 3 contracts.

Parente's new role will position him to expand on MetTel's thriving business with the DoD, including ongoing awards with the Navy and Marine Corps. He will also preside over MetTel's strategic relationships with government-focused integrators such as current partners Raytheon Technologies and SAIC.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Don Parente, an accomplished former colleague of mine, to MetTel," said Robert Dapkiewicz, SVP and general manager of MetTel's Federal Practice. "Don has a proven track record of leading successful business efforts at the highest levels and will undoubtedly contribute to MetTel's growth in these critical areas."

Parente joins MetTel after 25 years at AT&T serving in many roles, across commercial and government segments, with increasing responsibility in the areas of solution architecture, marketing, product management, sales engineering, and sales. Most recently, he was assistant vice president and general manager supporting AT&T's largest systems integrator customers. Prior to that role, he led global technical sales for the AT&T Public Sector Solutions organization, where he oversaw a team of 200+ engineers and architects and supported clients spanning federal, state, local, education, and global government segments. In this role, Parente drove significant revenue growth and supported several large contract awards.

"I look forward to reconnecting with Rob Dapkiewicz at MetTel and continuing to work with the defense and systems integrator communities," said Parente. "MetTel is clearly an ascending company with tremendous opportunities ahead of it and I want to help drive that growth."

MetTel is the only US-based, two-time leader of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, 2020 – 2021. The company has won awards for its industry- leading customer service the past nine consecutive years. MetTel has also won multiple innovation awards for its SD-WAN and MetTel Portal solutions as well as Timmy Awards for the most diverse technology company in New York.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)