XT.com Lists K-POP CLICK (KPC) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is proud to announce its upcoming listing of the K-POP CLICK (KPC) token with USDT trading pair on August 9, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC). Soon, traders on the platform will have a new trading option added to their portfolios. The token will be listed with higher liquidity on the platform's Innovative Zone (Metaverse) for everyone and will provide benefits for newcomers who have never traded the token before.

K-POP CLICK (KPC) is a subsidiary platform of K-POP, a mainstream music and content platform that originated in South Korea. K-POP CLICK is designed to promote K-POP and the excellence of Korean content through blockchain technology. KPC functions as a utility token to facilitate all the transactions on the platform. It can be staked, mined, held, and used to pay for goods and services.

Alongside listing the KPC token for trading, users will be able to stake, hold, mine, and do transactions with the token and receive a good return when it goes live. By expanding its crypto listing arm, XT.com is poised to bridge the gap in the market when it comes to onboarding innovative digital assets for its users, whilst also ensuring the simplest and most accessible way to trade crypto for participants who trade on its platform.

Traders are encouraged to begin depositing their crypto holdings on August 8, 2022, at 9:00 (UTC) in order to gain access and trade KPC/USDT. Regardless of the user's location, everyone can fund their spot trading wallet as the listing is speedily approaching. Moreover, beginning on August 10, 2022, at 9:00 (UTC), traders will have full access to the withdrawal option.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, stated, "We are ramping up our workforce to list the KPC token on our platform soon. We see this listing as a logical progression in the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and expand our help in advancing K-POP CLICK's mission to stimulate innovation in the Korean music and content creation industry through blockchain."

About K-POP CLICK (KPC)

K-POP CLICK is a subsidiary company of K-POP, a popular South Korean music platform with top-notch artists and content creators from all over the world. K-POP CLICK was designed to promote K-POP and to bring the complete perfection of the Korean music industry and content creation utilizing blockchain technology. Moreover, it intends to protect the rights and interests of creators with intuitive support of the policy that governs them.

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

