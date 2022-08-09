SuperCom Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $3.2 million reflecting year-over-year and sequential quarterly growth
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021)
- Revenue increased to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of last year, and from $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Additional progress was achieved on replacing the revenue decline from the legacy business with new revenues from the IoT business.
- Gross margin of 40% compared to 58%, reflecting the high transitional costs associated with deploying new IoT projects ahead of the start of the associated recurring revenue streams, and the temporarily higher costs of material and shipping due to disruptions in the global supply chain.
- Research and Development expenses increased to $0.93 million compared to $0.59 million, reflecting increased investment in R&D to enhance existing solutions and to develop new products in the IoT and Cyber Security sectors.
- Sales and Marketing expenses of $0.76 million compared to $0.38 million, reflecting investment in proactive sales strategy to expand SuperCom's footprint in the European and North American markets.
- General and Administrative expenses of $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million, reflecting growth in the Company's overall operations.
- EBITDA of -$0.72 million compared to $0.68 million, reflecting an increase in COGS and operating expenses to support the launch of new projects and the Company's global growth plan.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $3.9 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $4.6 million at the end of 2021.
Recent Business Highlights:
- Won a new EM contract in Kentucky with a leading private probation services provider, which facilitates SuperCom's strategic expansion into the Southeast US. The first order of over 50 units has already been placed and is expected to start generating recurring revenues soon.
- Signed a second and a third new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho with two County Juvenile Departments, which will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
- Won a contract with a new customer in Southern California to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The new customer is a long-standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with operations primarily in Southern California.
- Secured a new GPS monitoring contract in Texas to monitor juvenile probation clients.
- Awarded a contract with the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care for a full-scale high-security Juvenile electronic monitoring project to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This project marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.
- Won and launched Croatia's first full-scale electronic monitoring project in the country, which will deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The project was formally awarded earlier this year through a formal bid process conducted by Croatia's Ministry of Justice and Administration.
- Won and launched new projects in California, US valued at up to over $5 million over five years to provide programming and rehabilitation services to various organizations.
- Secured a new governmental electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming. The contracting agency is an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency with plans to use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
- Continued to strengthen the Company's global sales division, now headed by a new VP of sales and sales managers with industry expertise, to execute an active outreach sales strategy.
- Maintained increased investment in the Company's R&D division, with experienced engineers, product managers and quality assurance personnel, with expertise to serve the Company's growing government customer base.
Management Commentary:
"We continued to progress on multiple fronts in the second quarter. Revenue reached $3.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth and 5.5% quarterly sequential growth as well. Revenue growth was driven by new project launches in Europe and North America, as well as new orders with existing customers. Moreover, the IoT division grew faster than the decline in the legacy business again this quarter. Our focus on the IoT tracking business continues to drive our expansion on top of a strong customer base generating roughly 83% recurring revenue in recent years," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.
"Over the past few months, we were awarded new contracts in Idaho, California, Texas, and Kentucky in the US, as well as in Croatia and Sweden in Europe. With each new contract win, we continue to expand our reach and brand awareness leading to more wins in both adjacent and distant locations," Mr. Trabelsi continued.
"Near term, we expect to layer in new revenue from our many new contract wins. We only recently won a number of them and expect that the associated revenue will only begin to contribute to our financial results in the coming quarters. We also expect our significant investments in R&D to continue to pay off as we maintain our leading edge in technology and release new products, while our new proactive sales approach expedites our market expansion. The unique nature of our industry provides resilience through market cycles and volatile economic conditions. We believe that this, together with our high win rates in competitive RFPs and steady recurring revenue base, provides strong tailwinds through potential recessionary environments and continued growth in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.
SUPERCOM LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
As of
As of
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
2,912
3,537
Restricted bank deposits
1,009
1,067
Trade receivable, net
12,498
11,061
Patents
5,283
5,283
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,795
1,599
Inventories, net
3,641
3,561
Total current assets
27,138
26,108
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Severance pay funds
458
487
Deferred tax long term
208
202
Customer Contracts
857
936
Software and other IP
2,220
2,495
Operating lease right-of-use assets
683
882
Other Assets, net
2,352
2,179
Goodwill
7,026
7,026
Property and equipment, net
1,742
1,804
Total long-term assets
15,546
16,011
Total Assets
42,684
42,119
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term loans and other
-
207
Trade payables
1,355
1,395
Employees and payroll accruals
1,802
2,119
Related parties
161
172
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,353
1,559
Deferred revenues ST
525
151
Total current liabilities
5,196
5,603
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term loan
32,337
30,451
Accrued severance pay
498
529
Deferred tax liability
170
170
Deferred revenues
49
49
Operating lease liabilities
709
925
Total long-term liabilities
33,763
32,124
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares
2,645
2,028
Additional paid-in capital
101,708
97,833
Accumulated deficit
(100,628)
(95,469)
Total shareholders' equity
3,725
4,392
Total liabilities and equity
42,684
42,119
SUPERCOM LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Unaudited
Unaudited
REVENUES
3,218
3,093
COST OF REVENUES
(1,936)
(1,313)
GROSS PROFIT
1,282
1,780
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
933
589
Selling and marketing
762
377
General and administrative
1,346
976
Total operating expenses
3,041
1,942
OPERATING LOSS
(1,759)
(162)
FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET
(1,055)
(797)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
(2,814)
(959)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
-
(5)
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(2,814)
(964)
SUPERCOM LTD.
Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP gross profit
1,282
1,780
Amortization of intangible assets
89
88
Non-GAAP gross profit
1,371
1,868
GAAP Operating Loss
(1,759)
(162)
Amortization of intangible assets
472
378
Foreign Currency Loss
395
342
Non-GAAP operating profit
(892)
558
GAAP net Loss
(2,814)
(964)
Amortization of intangible assets
472
378
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
5
Foreign Currency Loss
395
342
Non-GAAP net Loss
(1,947)
(239)
Non-GAAP E.P.S
(0.05)
(0.01)
Net loss for the period
(2,814)
(964)
Financial expenses (income), net
1,055
797
Depreciation and Amortization
643
504
Income tax expenses (benefit)
-
5
Foreign Currency Loss
395
342
EBITDA *
(721)
684
* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
SUPERCOM LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Unaudited
Unaudited
REVENUES
6,264
6,125
COST OF REVENUES
(3,648)
(2,669)
GROSS PROFIT
2,616
3,456
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,792
1,246
Selling and marketing
1,463
747
General and administrative
2,488
1,806
Total operating expenses
5,743
3,799
OPERATING LOSS
(3,127)
(343)
FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET
(2,032)
(1,919)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
(5,159)
(2,262)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
-
(5)
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(5,159)
(2,267)
SUPERCOM LTD.
Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP gross profit
2,616
3,456
Amortization of intangible assets
177
177
Non-GAAP gross profit
2,793
3,633
GAAP Operating Loss
(3,127)
(343)
Amortization of intangible assets
927
755
One-time inventory write-off
-
34
Foreign Currency Loss
884
657
Non-GAAP operating profit
(1,316)
1,103
GAAP net Loss
(5,159)
(2,267)
Amortization of intangible assets
927
755
One-time inventory write-off
-
34
Foreign Currency Loss
884
657
Income tax expenses (benefit)
-
5
Non-GAAP net Loss
(3,348)
(817)
Non-GAAP E.P.S
(0.09)
(0.03)
Net loss for the period
(5,159)
(2,267)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
5
Financial expenses (income), net
2,032
1,919
Depreciation and Amortization
1,263
988
One-time inventory write-off
-
34
Foreign Currency Loss
884
657
EBITDA *
(980)
1,336
* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest,
