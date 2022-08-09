SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. - YQ

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. ("17 E&T" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether 17 E&T and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around December 4, 2020, 17 E&T conducted its initial public offering, selling 27.4 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $10.50 per ADS. Then, on June 10, 2022, 17 E&T announced its first quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $3.9 million alongside a nearly 50% fall in revenue from the prior year to $36.82 million.

On this news, 17 E&T's stock price fell $1.65 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $2.40 per share on June 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP