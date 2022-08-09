KeyBank Selects BlueSnap for Expanded Payment Gateway Options to Facilitate Cross Border eCommerce

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform committed to helping B2B and B2C businesses accept and optimize digital payments around the world, today announced it will now be a provider for KeyBank's US gateway functionality. BlueSnap's payments orchestration platform will be available for the bank's middle market and institutional clients in the eCommerce space. With BlueSnap, KeyBank can offer its clients more robust payment options with additional functionalities.

"We are incredibly excited to work with BlueSnap on this new gateway reseller relationship," said Scott McLaughlin, VP, Embedded Banking at KeyBank. "BlueSnap's flexible operating model for their payment orchestration platform gives our larger middle market and institutional clients the flexibility to process additional payments globally and seamlessly."

With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in more than 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47 countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting.

"The relationship with KeyBank's significant distribution channel showcases the market need for BlueSnap's technology," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "We can now connect with and enable payments for millions of merchants and ISVs in the U.S. and internationally with the most easy-to-use, adept and scalable payments solution available in the industry."

