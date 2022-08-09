Cincinnati Bengals and Paycor Announce Stadium Naming Rights Partnership

Official & exclusive HR software provider of Cincinnati Bengals expands commitment with new deal

CINCINNATI , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home of the Cincinnati Bengals is now Paycor Stadium. The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR) are expanding their partnership to include stadium naming rights, further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community and driving increased national awareness for both organizations.

Paycor, a leading human capital management (HCM) company, is a cornerstone partner of the Bengals, and has served as the team's official and exclusive HR software provider since 2018. Paycor has been headquartered in Cincinnati for over 30 years and recently celebrated one year as a public company following a July 2021 IPO. The naming rights agreement, in which Paycor was represented by Excel Sports Management's Brand Marketing division, leverages America's most popular sport to promote Paycor's HCM services to a broader audience as the company continues to grow.

"Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "As Paycor continues to grow and reach customers throughout the U.S., our mission of empowering leaders to build winning teams perfectly aligns with the defending AFC Champions. As longtime fans, this is a big point of employee pride and we are honored to support our local team and build on the legacy of Paul Brown."

The Bengals are proud of the commitment that this strategic partnership demonstrates to continue competing for championships in Cincinnati. While their home stadium will take on a new name, the legacy of Paul Brown, one of football's most influential coaches and founder of the Bengals, will live on forever.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," said Bengals President Mike Brown. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

"It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. "Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor's growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership."

Paycor Stadium branding will begin to be integrated throughout the stadium in the coming months, with the company and the Bengals hosting a ceremony before the season to unveil new branding and celebrate the partnership.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development software, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About The Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are the defending AFC Champions. The team was founded in 1968 by Paul Brown, a coach and innovator who believed that football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition. The Bengals strive to be a championship football team with a culture built on high standards and competitive hunger. The Bengals connect players, fans and partners into one team to create an enduring legacy in Cincinnati.

