ATI Physical Therapy Announces Healthcare Veteran Eimile Tansey as Chief People Officer

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that Eimile Tansey will be joining the company later this month as Chief People Officer. Tansey will lead ATI's priority initiatives to drive excellence in employee recruiting, hiring, training and retention as critical elements of the Company's growth strategy.

"Eimile truly puts the 'people' part first as a Chief People Officer," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "In committing to the importance of hiring and retaining our best people — from our clinical care providers to our corporate support staff and everyone in between — we knew we needed someone who understands the human element of delivering outstanding patient care. We couldn't be happier to have found just that person in Eimile. She is an innovative, transformative leader and we are excited to have her join our strong, high-performing team."

In a field in which more than 60% of clinicians are women, Tansey joins Vitti and Chief Legal Officer Diana Chafey as the third woman on the Company's executive leadership team. Among her early priorities, Tansey emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of inclusivity.

"In talking with Sharon and other ATI leaders, it was clear they understand that our people are the single biggest key to our success. They are ATI. It's who we are," Tansey said. "I am humbled to have been chosen to lead such a vital function at a mission-driven company that is all about serving people. I look forward to continuing to build on the history of excellence our team has established at ATI as a relentlessly patient-focused team."

Tansey has more than 20 years' experience in Human Resources and Operations across a variety of industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and more, including more than 15 years in leadership and executive roles. She comes to ATI after having most recently served as Chief People Officer at elder-care provider InnovAge. Prior to that, Tansey held various HR leadership positions at CVS Health for more than a decade, rising to Vice President of Human Resources. She holds a Master of Science, Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University.

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

