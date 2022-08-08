TripleLift Appoints Kama Ostoya as General Counsel

Will oversee the company's global legal and privacy functions

TripleLift to name new Chief Privacy Officer, reporting to Ostoya

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement, today announced the elevation of Kama Ostoya to General Counsel and appointment to the company's executive leadership team. As General Counsel, Ostoya assumes responsibility for TripleLift's global legal and privacy organizations. She reports to TripleLift's Co-Founder and CEO, Eric Berry.

In this role, Ostoya leads a global team supporting TripleLift's rapidly expanding international business and operations. She is responsible for ensuring that TripleLift's technology, practices and procedures meet policy requirements as global privacy regulation continues to evolve. In addition, Ostoya is also tasked with driving TripleLift's go-to-market privacy strategy, which is central to the company's first-party data solutions, a result of their recent acquisition of award-winning data management platform, 1plusX. As TripleLift's General Counsel, Ostoya is expected to announce a new Chief Privacy Officer in September.

"TripleLift is in a high growth period. This requires a sharp and experienced legal mind with business and operational expertise. Our only choice was Kama," said Eric Berry, Co-Founder and CEO, TripleLift. "We are excited to partner with her on the executive leadership team and experience her impact as we enter a new chapter for our business in the U.S. and beyond."

Ostoya first joined TripleLift in March of 2020 as the company's Deputy General Counsel where she played a key role in the integration of TripleLift into the Vista Equity portfolio in addition to executing TripleLift's acquisition of 1plusX , an award-winning first-party data activation platform.

"Rapid global scale and transformation means there are many opportunities ahead of us, and we've got the brightest, most technologically and creatively audacious team that I have worked with to take advantage," said Kama Ostoya, General Counsel, TripleLift. "We're excited to continue being an industry thought leader for global legal and privacy regulations."

In addition to her experience at TripleLift, Ostoya brings a wealth of senior legal experience to TripleLift, having served as senior counsel at Amazon Web Servies, at top tier law firms Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance, and investments banks including Bank of America, Merril Lynch and Barclays.

Ostoya succeeds Julia Shullman, former General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer for TripleLift. Ostoya added, "Julia built an incredible foundation for us to build on and during her tenure set us up for much future success."

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

