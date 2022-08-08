NOBLE CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Business combination with Maersk Drilling anticipated to close October 3, 2022

Q2 Total Revenue of $275 million , an increase of 31% quarter-over-quarter

Q2 Net Income of $37 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $84 million

Q2 Cash Flow from Operations of $88 million and Free Cash Flow of $56 million

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2022 results.



Successor

Three Months Ended (stated in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2022 Total Revenue $ 275

$ 219

$ 210 Contract Drilling Services Revenue 262

200

195 Net Income (Loss) 37

20

(37) Adjusted EBITDA* 84

10

27 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* 33

(25)

(8) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.45

0.30

(0.54) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share* 0.40

(0.37)

(0.12)











* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation, stated, "The second quarter marks an important inflection in Noble's financial results. As signaled previously, we expect to produce meaningful step-ups in earnings as we move through 2022, and we delivered on the first step-up during this quarter. Our second quarter results, which are underpinned by strong operational performance, highlight the ability of the Noble platform to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. As our organization prepares to complete the business combination with Maersk Drilling, we remain focused on providing world class service to our customers and operating safely every day."

Second Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $262 million compared to $195 million in the first quarter. Marketed fleet utilization was 85 percent in the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 75 percent in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the second quarter were $178 million, up from $166 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $84 million compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $31 million in the second quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $88 million and free cash flow was $56 million for the same period.

Operating Highlights and Backlog

Noble's marketed floater fleet was 100% contracted in the second quarter. The Noble Faye Kozack was awarded a one-well contract with LLOG for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $420,000 per day. The contract includes managed pressure drilling services and is expected to commence in late 2022 or early 2023. In Suriname, APA Corp executed its second option for the Noble Gerry de Souza and is expected to novate the rig to TotalEnergies for one well. The Noble Globetrotter I recently concluded with Shell and demobilized to complete routine maintenance following that 10-year contract. Following its brief out-of-service period, the rig is scheduled to mobilize to Mexico during the third quarter to commence work for CNOOC and Petronas. Additionally, during the second quarter the four drillships under the Commercial Enabling Agreement were awarded 7.4 years of incremental term in connection with the sanctioning of the Yellowtail development in Guyana.

In the second quarter, the Noble Regina Allen commenced operations in Guyana for Repsol and, after completion of its current program, is scheduled to return to Trinidad and Tobago to drill six firm wells with a different operator. In the U.K. North Sea, the Noble Sam Hartley is preparing to commence its program for TotalEnergies. Additionally, the Noble Houston Colbert mobilized to the Middle East and is now preparing for its 3.5-year campaign in Qatar.

Noble's estimated revenue backlog was approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. This excludes the 3.5 year firm term contracts for both the Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Houston Colbert, which were signed after the quarter end.

Maersk Drilling Business Combination Update

The Danish public tender exchange offer process in connection with Noble's business combination with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") has now commenced. The tender exchange offer period for outstanding Maersk Drilling shares is set for August 10 to September 8, 2022.

As previously announced, the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs for $375 million to a newly formed subsidiary ("Buyer") of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. to address the potential concerns identified by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") in the Phase I review of the proposed business combination with Maersk Drilling. The rigs are the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble. Publication of the CMA's final decision on the divestment's adequacy in addressing their competition concerns is scheduled for September 1, 2022. If the Buyer and related sale agreement are accepted by the CMA, closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur on October 3, 2022, with the jackup divestment sale expected to close promptly thereafter.

Outlook

Noble's guidance for full year 2022 remains unchanged from what was previously provided on May 2, 2022.

Commenting on Noble's outlook for the second half of 2022, Mr. Eifler stated, "Demand for offshore drilling is increasing in all our key operating regions, and we expect this positive momentum to continue despite global economic concerns. Tender activity remains at attractive levels and our customers have a robust pipeline of opportunities for our rigs. We look forward to completing the business combination with Maersk Drilling in early October and creating a dynamic leader in offshore drilling. I'm confident in Noble's ability to deliver on the key transaction rationale, which include enhancing the customer experience and executing on our commitment to return capital to shareholders."

Fleet Status Report

In conjunction with second quarter results, the Company has also provided an updated "Fleet Status Report" which reflects the current status and contract information for each of its rigs. The updated report can be found under the "Our Fleet" section of the Company's website.

Conference Call

Noble will host a conference call related to its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transactions (the "Business Combination") contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of November 10, 2021, by and among Noble, Noble Finco Limited ("Topco"), Noble Newco Sub Limited and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"), Topco has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (which Registration Statement was declared effective on April 11, 2022) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that includes a proxy statement of Noble that also constitutes a prospectus for Topco and an offering prospectus of Topco used in connection with Topco's offer to exchange shares in Maersk Drilling for Topco shares. Noble mailed the proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders in connection with the vote to approve the merger of Noble with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Topco, and Topco distributed the offering prospectus in connection with the exchange offer. Topco also filed an offer document with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF TOPCO AND NOBLE WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TOPCO, MAERSK DRILLING AND NOBLE, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Noble and Topco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents related thereto on Maersk Drilling's website at www.maerskdrilling.com or on Noble's website at www.noblecorp.com or by written request to Noble at Noble Corporation, Attn: Richard B. Barker, 13135 Dairy Ashford, Suite 800, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction, in each case in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act and applicable European or UK, as appropriate, regulations. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding future guidance, the offshore drilling market and momentum, contract commitments, commencements, novations, extensions or renewals, contract tenders, plans and objectives of management for future operations, rig mobilizations and scheduling, industry conditions, worldwide economic conditions, the anticipated timings associated with the Business Combination and the Danish tender exchange offer, the divestment of drilling rigs in connection with the CMA's review of the transaction, and benefits or results of acquisitions or dispositions are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "prepare," "project," "schedule," "should," "shall" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. We have identified factors, including, but not limited to, the business combination with Maersk Drilling (including but not limited to the risk that the business combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the business combination, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement, the effect of the announcement or pendency of the business combination on Noble's business relationships, performance and business generally, the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed business combination, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against related to the proposed business combination, requirements, conditions or costs that may be imposed in connection with obtaining regulatory approvals of the business combination, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations (including with respect to synergies and financial and operational metrics, such as EBITDA and free cash flow) after the completion of the proposed business combination, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed business combination on relationships with third parties, and risks associated with assumptions that parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and other judgments), the effects of public health threats, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition and results of operations (including but not limited to our operating costs, supply chain, availability of labor, logistical capabilities, customer demand for our services and industry demand generally, our liquidity, the price of our securities, our ability to access capital markets, and the global economy and financial markets generally), the effects of actions by, or disputes among OPEC+ members with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil, market conditions, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, supply and demand of drilling rigs, factors affecting our drilling contracts, including duration, downtime, dayrates, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with operations outside the US, actions by regulatory authorities, credit rating agencies, customers, joint venture partners, contractors, lenders and other third parties, legislation and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, violations of anti-corruption laws, shipyard risk and timing, delays in mobilization of rigs, hurricanes and other weather conditions, and the future price of oil and gas, that could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those included in any forward-looking statements. These factors include those "Risk Factors" referenced or described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q's, and other filings with the SEC. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Successor



Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Operating revenues







Contract drilling services

$ 262,463

$ 199,897 Reimbursables and other

12,690

19,446



275,153

219,343 Operating costs and expenses







Contract drilling services

178,145

188,712 Reimbursables

10,333

18,071 Depreciation and amortization

26,636

25,339 General and administrative

16,687

25,030 Merger and integration costs

9,057

6,740 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

1,103

— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(14,407)

—



227,554

263,892 Operating income (loss)

47,599

(44,549) Other income (expense)







Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(7,715)

(7,863) Gain on bargain purchase

—

64,479 Interest income and other, net

1,081

6,509 Income before income taxes

40,965

18,576 Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,908)

1,859 Net income

$ 37,057

$ 20,435 Per share data







Basic:







Net income

$ 0.53

$ 0.32









Diluted:







Net income

$ 0.45

$ 0.30

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - CONTINUED (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor







Period from



Period from







February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021



Six Months Ended

through



through



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Operating revenues













Contract drilling services

$ 457,498

$ 284,526



$ 74,051 Reimbursables and other

27,885

27,250



3,430



485,383

311,776



77,481 Operating costs and expenses













Contract drilling services

344,228

268,301



46,965 Reimbursables

23,811

25,115



2,737 Depreciation and amortization

52,241

39,583



20,622 General and administrative

34,211

32,957



5,727 Merger and integration costs

18,578

8,753



— (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

(3,459)

—



— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

2,805

—



—



472,415

374,709



76,051 Operating income (loss)

12,968

(62,933)



1,430 Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(15,395)

(14,758)



(229) Gain on bargain purchase

—

64,479



— Interest income and other, net

1,531

6,517



399 Reorganization items, net

—

—



252,051 Income (loss) before income taxes

(896)

(6,695)



253,651 Income tax benefit (provision)

1,297

8,906



(3,423) Net income

$ 401

$ 2,211



$ 250,228 Per share data













Basic:













Net income

$ 0.01

$ 0.04



$ 1.00















Diluted:













Net income

$ —

$ 0.04



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Successor



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 160,175

$ 194,138 Accounts receivable, net

258,780

200,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

61,700

61,089 Total current assets

480,655

455,646 Intangible assets

33,495

61,849 Property and equipment, at cost

1,624,636

1,555,975 Accumulated depreciation

(128,100)

(77,275) Property and equipment, net

1,496,536

1,478,700 Other assets

87,260

77,247 Total assets

$ 2,097,946

$ 2,073,442 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 136,144

$ 120,389 Accrued payroll and related costs

33,754

48,346 Other current liabilities

77,741

79,659 Total current liabilities

247,639

248,394 Long-term debt

216,000

216,000 Other liabilities

125,513

108,421 Total liabilities

589,152

572,815 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

1,508,794

1,500,627 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,097,946

$ 2,073,442

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor





Period from



Period from





February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021

Six Months Ended

through



through

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 401

$ 2,211



$ 250,228 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 52,241

39,583



20,622 Amortization of intangible assets 28,354

22,715



— Gain on bargain purchase —

(64,479)



— Reorganization items, net —

—



(280,790) Changes in components of working capital











Change in taxes receivable (345)

(8,029)



(1,789) Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities (44,352)

38,887



(33,719) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,299

30,888



(45,448) Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures (79,525)

(75,004)



(14,629) Cash acquired in stock-based business combination —

54,970



— Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 15,756

30,960



194 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (63,769)

10,926



(14,435) Cash flows from financing activities











Issuance of second lien notes —

—



200,000 Borrowings on credit facilities —

40,000



177,500 Repayments of credit facilities —

(27,500)



(545,000) Debt issuance costs —

—



(23,664) Warrants exercised 440

271



— Taxes withheld on employee stock transactions (4,926)

—



(1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,486)

12,771



(191,165) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,956)

54,585



(251,048) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 196,722

113,993



365,041 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 164,766

$ 168,578



$ 113,993

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Floaters 81 %

71 %

68 % Jackups 68 %

63 %

69 % Total 76 %

68 %

68 %

























Operating Days













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Floaters 813

729

690 Jackups 495

450

752 Total 1,308

1,179

1,442

























Average Dayrates













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Floaters $ 266,887

$ 213,194

$ 216,663 Jackups 120,824

119,606

85,938 Total $ 211,626

$ 177,458

$ 148,509

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share:





Successor



Predecessor















Period from



Period from











Six Months

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30,

Ended

through



through



2022

2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Numerator:





















Basic





















Net income

$ 37,057

$ 20,435

$ 401

$ 2,211



$ 250,228 Diluted





















Net income

$ 37,057

$ 20,435

$ 401

$ 2,211



$ 250,228 Denominator:





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

69,789

64,048

68,722

58,816



251,115 Dilutive effect of share-based awards

3,378

3,114

3,378

3,114



5,456 Dilutive effect of warrants

9,535

884

9,185

169



— Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

82,702

68,046

81,285

62,099



256,571























Per share data





















Basic:





















Net income

$ 0.53

$ 0.32

$ 0.01

$ 0.04



$ 1.00 Diluted:





















Net income

$ 0.45

$ 0.30

$ —

$ 0.04



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Certain non-GAAP measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss); interest income and other, net; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; loss on impairment; reorganization items, net; certain corporate projects and legal matters; certain infrequent operational events; and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe that the Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance. We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by eliminating from Net Income (Loss) the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on August 8, 2022, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:

(i) In the period of January 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021, discrete tax items and reorganization items. In the period of February 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021, merger and integration costs, intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items; (ii) In the second quarter of 2021, a gain on bargain purchase, merger and integration costs, intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items. The quarter also included professional services costs related to a success fee associated with the ultimate recovery of a tax refund and corporate projects including registrations of our post-emergence debt and equity, listing on the New York Stock Exchange and other corporate initiatives; (iii) In the first and second quarter of 2022, merger and integration costs; (gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net; hurricane losses and (recoveries), net; intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items. The quarter also included professional services costs related to corporate initiatives.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company disclosed free cash flow as a non-GAAP liquidity measure. Free cash flow of $56 million was calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities of $88 million less cash paid for capital expenditures of $32 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Successor



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

March 31, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 37,057

$ 20,435

$ (36,656) Income tax provision (benefit)

3,908

(1,859)

(5,205) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

7,715

7,863

7,680 Interest income and other, net

(1,081)

(6,509)

(450) Depreciation and amortization

26,636

25,339

25,605 Intangible contract amortization

14,256

14,256

14,099 Professional services - tax refund success fee

—

4,679

— Professional services - corporate projects

145

3,414

135 Merger and integration costs

9,057

6,740

9,521 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

1,103

—

(4,562) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(14,407)

—

17,212 Gain on bargain purchase

—

(64,479)

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,389

$ 9,879

$ 27,379

Reconciliation of Income Tax (Provision) benefit

Successor



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

March 31, 2022 Income tax (provision) benefit

$ (3,908)

$ 1,859

$ 5,205













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization

(2,994)

(2,994)

(2,961) Gain on sale of operating assets, net

—

—

866 Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(164)

—

— Discrete tax items

(11,105)

(6,954)

(5,881) Total Adjustments

(14,263)

(9,948)

(7,976) Adjusted income tax provision

$ (18,171)

$ (8,089)

$ (2,771)

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

Successor



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

March 31, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 37,057

$ 20,435

$ (36,656)













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization, net of tax

11,262

11,262

11,138 Professional services - tax refund success fee

—

4,679

— Professional services - corporate projects

145

3,414

135 Merger and integration costs

9,057

6,740

9,521 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

1,103

—

(3,696) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(14,571)

—

17,212 Gain on bargain purchase

—

(64,479)

— Discrete tax items

(11,105)

(6,954)

(5,881) Total Adjustments

(4,109)

(45,338)

28,429 Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 32,948

$ (24,903)

$ (8,227)













Reconciliation of Diluted EPS

Successor



Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

March 31, 2022 Unadjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.45

$ 0.30

$ (0.54)













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization

0.14

0.17

0.17 Professional services - tax refund success fee

—

0.07

— Professional services - corporate projects

—

0.04

— Merger and integration costs

0.11

0.10

0.14 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

0.01

—

(0.06) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(0.18)

—

0.25 Gain on bargain purchase

—

(0.95)

— Discrete tax items

(0.13)

(0.10)

(0.08) Total Adjustments

(0.05)

(0.67)

0.42 Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.40

$ (0.37)

$ (0.12)













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Successor



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 88,112

$ (51,813)

$ 36,299 Capital expenditures

(32,480)

(47,045)

(79,525) Free cash flow

$ 55,632

$ (98,858)

$ (43,226)















View original content:

