From Emergency Missions to Connecting with Loved Ones: 'FirstNet and Family' Simplifies Connectivity for America's First Responders

First Responders Get the Mission-Critical Connectivity they Require on America's Public Safety Network and Now Save 25% for their Family on America's Most Reliable 5G Network1

What's the news? AT&T* is delivering 'FirstNet and Family,' a simplified experience that gives America's first responders the best of 2 networks – public safety's FirstNet® network and the AT&T commercial network – to keep their worlds connected. Public safety gets mission-critical, always-on priority connectivity on FirstNet, and beginning August 9 their family members get to save 25% on eligible unlimited wireless plans2 on the AT&T commercial network – all on a single account.

Why is this important? For those who dedicate their lives to serving their communities, many only see the badge, the firehose, or the stethoscope; but first responders are also moms and dads, husbands and wives, daughters and sons. As public safety's partner, we're ensuring they have the best customer experience for their entire household, while also delivering on the best connectivity required for their professional operations and familial commitments. With FirstNet and Family, getting the right kind of connectivity (whether a first responder on FirstNet or a family member on AT&T) is easier and more inclusive while helping take care of the family with significant savings.

Today, more than 21,800 agencies and organizations – accounting for 3.7 million connections3 – use FirstNet, Built with AT&T to stay mission-ready. We've seen significant growth in FirstNet because the public safety community recognizes commercial networks aren't designed – and are not subject to the rigorous level of oversight and accountability by the federal government – to properly handle the specific and niche demands of first responders. They were built to meet the broad needs of the general population (the family). And that's why public safety has FirstNet.

How is FirstNet better than commercial networks for first responders? FirstNet is the only network built with and for America's first responders. Created following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is providing first responders with superior security, truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits they can't get anywhere else. It is the only network that gives first responders always-on priority and preemption. Every day. Around the clock. No matter where in the U.S. the emergency is happening. This is revolutionary. And it's essential because we can't predict when or where emergencies are going to happen. With FirstNet, the public safety community never has to waste critical time dialing codes or asking for permissions. Because when seconds matter, you don't have time to wait for network access.

What will service be like for my family? Our mission is to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. And with 3 plan options under Unlimited Your WaySM, families can pick the perfect plan for each member on the account and get a 25% off discount. All plans include unlimited talk, text and data, as well as AT&T 5G access and AT&T ActiveArmorSM mobile security4 – a free app to help you block spam calls and more.

AT&T 5G is fast, reliable, secure. Currently reaching more than 277 million people in more than 18,000 cities and towns in the U.S., we continue to invest in expanding 5G to give families across the country unique experiences, faster speeds and capacity to do more of the things they like.

How else can first responders and their families save? Whether you're shopping at one of our 5,000+ retail stores or online, we're committed to delivering public safety the capabilities they need with the affordability they require:

New to FirstNet? Individual first responders can also get 50% off 3 months of FirstNet service when they purchase a new FirstNet Ready® smartphone. 5

Don't be late! First responders and family members can also save big on the latest smartwatches : Buy Apple Watch and get Apple Watch SE on us 6 ; or buy an eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series and get one free. 7

Time for an upgrade? Check out the latest FirstNet Ready® device offers here

Where can I find more information? Members of the public safety community and their families can move to 'FirstNet and Family' by shopping at one of our 5,000+ retail stores or online. To learn more about the value FirstNet and Family is bringing to the public safety community, check out FirstNet.com, and click here for more FirstNet news.

What people are saying:

Jeff McElfresh

COO, AT&T

"It's an honor to deliver FirstNet, the only network built with and for public safety. This vital work helping keep the brave people on the front lines connected in any emergency has also transformed our operations from communications provider into a true public safety company. And of course, our nation's first responders also have family lives. So we're proud to offer them the convenience of FirstNet and Family, a single solution that delivers the best wireless experience for both their critical mission at work and loved ones at home."

Ron Brooks

Executive Director, National Narcotics Officers Associations' Coalition

"The National Narcotics Officers Associations' Coalition represents about 65,000 officers nationwide. And when our members stressed the need for a streamlined experience for managing their family's wireless needs in conjunction with their service on the FirstNet network, we were able to work directly with the FirstNet team at AT&T to address these concerns. The care and engagement by the team reinforced that FirstNet is the best option for our officers, despite numerous offerings available to public safety, because it is truly built with first responders."

