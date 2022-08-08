Crowley Partners with EcoVadis for a More Transparent, Sustainable Value Chain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley has chosen international business sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis to assess its value chain for its suppliers' environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. A global provider of supply chain solutions, Crowley is the first U.S.-based company in maritime and logistics to partner with EcoVadis on its value chain solutions.

Crowley partners with EcoVadis to asses ESG impacts throughout its value chain. (PRNewswire)

Leveraging EcoVadis' unparalleled technology capabilities, Crowley and its supplier-contractor base will be able to receive assessments of their current sustainability levels and strategic guidance how to set, improve and reach ESG goals.

Crowley has committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a science-based approach, and detailed the company's strategy, and established a transparent reference point to measure progress toward its ESG goals in its inaugural sustainability report in June.

Crowley's priorities include: adopting low- to zero-carbon fuels and supporting new energy development, increasing talent diversity, growth and retention, and supporting people and communities. The partnership with EcoVadis follows Crowley's successful use of Salesforce's Net Zero Cloud technology, with PwC, to measure and analyze emissions across its full value chain.

As part of its sustainability commitment, Crowley has elevated its commitments to diversity and equity in business through targets for 2030 to ensure 37% of suppliers are diverse and 27% of purchases come from small businesses.

"EcoVadis is the leading authority for assessing and improving sustainability in the value chain, and Crowley is excited to start using the platform to achieve our shared ambition for a cleaner, more sustainable planet using verified assessments," said Crowley's Jean Matthews, vice president, procurement. "By fostering more responsible business practices, together we can help our customers, contractors, vendors and our people in each of our communities have a better tomorrow."

With EcoVadis' capabilities, Crowley will be able to identify both high-performing and early adopters of ESG and bring more visibility to the sustainability results of its suppliers to help guide procurement choices. EcoVadis uses indicators across 21 sustainable criteria based on four themes: environment, labor and human risks, ethics, and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis follows international sustainability standards such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

"Crowley has taken an essential step by including the value chain in their sustainability commitments," said David McClintock, Marketing Director at EcoVadis. "We look forward to supporting the rollout and expansion of their sustainable procurement program to engage their supply base in realizing these goals."

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at www.crowley.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 95,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

