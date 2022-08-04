TG THERAPEUTICS INC. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 16 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities TG Therapeutics Inc. ("TG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX) between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022 (the "Class Period").

If you purchased the securities of TG during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/tg-therapeutics/

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding TG is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

According to a recently filed lawsuit, Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding clinical trial data that raised significant concerns over the safety of Ublituximab and Umbralisib, making it unlikely that the FDA would approve TG's applications in their current forms.

Investors learned the truth through a series of partial disclosures beginning on Nov. 30, 2021, when TG announced that the FDA planned to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee in connection with its review of TG's clinical trials for Ublituximab and Umbralisib.

On April 15, 2022, TG announced it withdrew its new drug application and biologics license application based on safety data. Then, on June 1, 2022, the FDA announced that it revoked approval for Umbralisib for treating certain indications due to safety concerns.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net

Michael Dell'Angelo, Executive Shareholder

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3080

mdellangelo@bm.net

