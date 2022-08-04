eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on August 1, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an inducement stock unit award to Gavin Galimi, who joined the Company as SVP, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company on June 27, 2022. The award was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

The stock unit award covers 79,444 shares of the Company's common stock and will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of June 10, 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, subject to Mr. Galimi's continued service with the Company through the vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

The stock unit award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Galimi's accepting employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

