GovTech's Chief Innovation Officer Presents Roadmap for Technology Fueled Government Economic Development at Springbrook's Activate 2022 Customer Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many local government agencies have invested in technology and may not be taking full advantage of its power to serve as an economic engine. We can change that," says Dustin Haisler, GovTech's Chief Innovation Officer. Haisler will be presenting at Springbrook's annual Activate event, September 14-16, 2022, at the Virgin Resort in Las Vegas. Register here for the event's early bird special.

The pandemic completely shifted the economic development landscape for agencies across the country, challenging and disrupting traditional ways to unlock and accelerate local economies.

"These shifts created a competitive landscape, forcing agencies to leverage new approaches to attract prospective constituents, businesses, and employees. Technology has become an increasingly important tool in unlocking economic value, but it requires the right holistic approach, combining future-ready people, processes, and technology. But where do you start," observes Haisler.

What are the foundational elements that should be in place? And most importantly – what are the new 'tech' plays that can be used to accelerate economic development? Haisler frames how things have changed and shares the new 'tech' plays that can help local government agencies compete and unlock new economic value in a world of exponential change.

Springbrook's Activate event is September 14-16, 2022 at the Virgin Resort in Las Vegas. It is open to all representatives from local government agencies: register here. The event features advanced training, keynote presentations, workshops, and incredible networking opportunities. A complete agenda can be found here.

