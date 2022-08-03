BMO earns top score on Disability Equality Index and named among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the seventh consecutive year, BMO Harris Bank has received a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"At BMO, our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life drives our commitment for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. Our values of integrity, empathy, inclusion, and responsibility enable everyone to feel respected, valued, and heard," said Tracie Morris, U.S. Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer, BMO Financial Group. "We are proud to have scored 100 on the DEI benchmarking tool for the seventh consecutive year. BMO is dedicated to eliminating barriers to inclusion by fostering a diverse, equitable, and accessible workplace culture."

The 2022 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership (30 points); Enterprise-Wide Access (10 points); Employment Practices (40 points); Community Engagement (10 points); Supplier Diversity (10 points); and Non-U.S. Operations (not weighted). A total of 415 corporations, including 69 Fortune 100, 188 Fortune 500, and 227 Fortune 1000 firms, utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"Across industries and sectors, we see more companies moving from accommodating people with disabilities to embracing inclusion as a corporate ESG value," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO, Disability:IN. "Our data suggests the future of inclusion lies in reconfiguring corporate strategy to foster universal belonging."

For more information on the DEI report, or to download a free copy of the report, please visit: https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2022companies/

