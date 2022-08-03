Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠ Launches Technology to Better Align Investors with Their Values

The new wealth management firm spearheaded by Chris McMahon utilizes innovative artificial intelligence to provide Catholic investors with transparency about their portfolios

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠, a wealth management firm specializing in Catholic faith-based investing, is proud to launch with cutting-edge technology heralding a new age of investment insights.

Aquinas Wealth Advisors (PRNewswire)

Aquinas utilizes an innovative hybrid robo-advisor program providing clients with details about how publicly traded companies use their funds. This service is provided free of charge at aquinaswealth.com and does not require any long-term commitment from users. Website visitors are invited to submit sample information about their holdings and portfolio for an analysis by the site's program. Following a quick review, the artificial intelligence provides an outline of causes and organizations being supported by companies within an investor's portfolio. The result, referred to as the Faith & Finance Score, then assigns a letter grade based on a portfolio's adherence to Catholic principles and values. Users are then invited to be advised on how they can adjust their holdings to better reflect their values through a consultation with one of Aquinas' advisors to discuss their specific situation. Investors are also able to choose to use the information on their own.

"Across my career, clients have continually asked how they can best align their investments with their values, particularly among my Catholic clients," said Chris McMahon, President and CEO of Aquinas. "Now, Aquinas' state-of-the-art technology has made it easier than ever for investors to unify their deepest-held beliefs with their finances. This program empowers individuals to have a greater degree of understanding and control over where they place their money."

Prior to founding Aquinas, McMahon established MFA Wealth, a personal wealth management firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to possessing three decades of experience advising clients in matters of comprehensive financial planning, asset allocation, retirement planning, and estate tax management techniques, McMahon has also been featured in publications such as the Wall Street Journal and honored with awards including the 2022 Catholic Finance Professional of The Year Award by the Catholic Finance Association.

Aquinas' commitment to transparency allows investors to feel the security of working with a fiduciary as well as confidence from possessing a complete picture as to how their money is being used. The firm also has tentative plans to expand on its technology for use beyond a Catholic framework.

For additional information about Aquinas and the Faith & Finance Score technology, please visit: aquinaswealth.com.

About Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠

Inspired by the legacy of Saint Thomas Aquinas, Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠ is a faith and values-based wealth management firm. The firm's mission is to use in-house innovations and morally-sound financial planning to make people aware of any potentially troubling details about their current investments. By utilizing cutting-edge technology, the firm is working to expose objectionable business practices of companies across industries and help individuals make investment choices aligned with their values.

Advisory services are offered by Moralis Technologies, LLC d/b/a Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠ ("Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠"), a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠ may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for a corresponding exemption from such requirements. For information about the Aquinas Wealth Advisors℠ registration status and business operations, please consult the firm's Form ADV disclosure documents, the most recent versions of which are available on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

The information provided is for illustration purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax or legal advice, any recommendation or opinion regarding the appropriateness or suitability of any investment or strategy, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any interest in any security.

All investing involves risk including loss of principal. No strategy assures success or protects against loss. There can be no guarantee that strategies promoted will be successful and no guarantee of positive results.

Christopher S. McMahon was awarded the 2022 Catholic Finance Professional of the Year Award on July 1, 2022 by the Catholic Finance Association. Criteria considered by the Catholic Finance Associate in considering finalists includes: (1) Fidelity to the teachings of the Catholic Church and public expression of the Faith as an example for others to follow, (2) high professional achievement, and (3) charity to other and giving back to the profession. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this award.

Contact Information

Kayla Breitkopf

kbreitkopf@jconnelly.com

862 505 6152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aquinas Wealth Advisors