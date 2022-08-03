Advisor Group Named One of the Best Companies for Women to Advance by Parity.Org

Advisor Group recognized for having policies, benefits, and programs that eliminate barriers to women's advancement in the workplace

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced its inclusion on the third annual Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List (ParityLIST™). Advisor Group was one of only 13 medium sized companies – and the only independent wealth management firm — to make the list. The ParityLIST was established by Parity.Org in 2020 to recognize organizations that have policies, benefits, and programs that eliminate barriers to women's advancement in the workplace.

Advisor Group's President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Price said, "We are honored to be included on such an important list. Parity.Org's dedication to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership is a mission we wholeheartedly support. Advisor Group is proud of the number of women on our leadership team and remains dedicated to empowering women across our network of firms. We appreciate the diverse and valuable perspectives these professionals bring and are committed to advancing their inclusion and advancement at Advisor Group."

Companies on the 2022 ParityLIST regularly measure and report to the executive team on gender equality metrics (88%), communicate their gender-equality values to employees (86%), offer flexible working hours (98%), encourage men to take their full family leave (95%), have a zero-tolerance harassment policy (98%), and provide a safe complaint system for employees (100%), among other supportive benefits.

Thirty-one percent of the companies have an executive team that is at least 50% women – up from 21% of companies on the list last year. Ninety-one percent of the companies require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on candidate slates for executive positions reporting to the CEO, and 84% of the companies conduct an annual assessment for managerial women's career progression.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 9,700 financial professionals and overseeing approximately $515 billion in client assets*. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com .

*Based on end of year 2021 data

