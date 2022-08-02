YouTube Sensation Matthew Beem Kicks Off New Partnership with G FUEL

G FUEL becomes the official energy drink of The Beem Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — is excited to announce a long-term partnership with immensely popular YouTube creator Matthew Beem.

"Partnering with G FUEL is a dream come true," said Beem. "I've been a fan of their products for years and am incredibly grateful for their long-term support so I can take my videos to the next level!"

Known for hilarious stunts and larger-than-life projects – including building a custom car and gifting it to MrBeast, filling his room with cereal, and building a giant stuffed animal for Bella Poarch – Beem has taken YouTube by storm, amassing more than two million dedicated followers since joining the platform in 2018. Beem posts new videos to his channel every Tuesday, receiving millions of views per upload.

"Matthew Beem embodies unpredictability, and his consistent ability to entertain and engage his fans makes him a perfect fit for the G FUEL family," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Although you can never quite predict what Matthew will do next, you can rest assured that he'll be powered by G FUEL when he does it!"

G FUEL and Beem are celebrating this partnership with a new "Beem Team Starter Kit," which includes a 16 oz Shaker Cup and seven fan-favorite G FUEL Stick Packs, available now at GFUEL.com.

Follow G FUEL and Matthew Beem's digital and social media channels for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 339,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Matthew Beem

Matthew Beem is an American content creator known for his unique challenges, vlogs, and larger-than-life creations. He undertakes some of the most impressive projects on the internet, some of which include building the world's largest boxing glove, creating full-scale replicas of iconic items in pop culture, and giving away out-of-this-world gifts to the world's largest stars. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the digital world and is quickly on his way to being one of those names himself.

