Kia America Announces July Sales

Brand Continues to Capture Increased Share of Market in SUV, Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Segments

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by the all-new Sportage SUV, Kia America today announced overall July sales of 62,449 units. Available in gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the Sportage SUV posted record July sales of 11,985 units, breaking the previous July mark set in 2021. Sales of the Sorento SUV, which is also available in gas, HEV and PHEV configurations, increased 16-percent month-over-month. Overall, sales of Kia's electric and hybrid models increased 86-percent year-over-year.

"As Kia continues to outpace the industry, we are well on our way to establishing the brand as a sales leader with our popular Sorento and Sportage SUVs and our electrified models including the EV6 and Niro models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the introduction of the Sportage PHEV and the ongoing popularity of the all-electric Kia EV6, the brand's push toward electrification is ongoing and we expect to continue gaining share in this important category. Kia's eco-friendly line-up will be further enhanced as production begins on the all-new 2023 Niro family of hybrid models which arrive in Kia showrooms this October."

In addition to sales, July saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

A new creative campaign for one of the brand's most iconic models, the 2023 Soul. The campaign features NFTs as talent and incorporates a unique QR code embedded into the creative. When viewers scan the code with a smartphone, they can easily obtain one of 10,100 Kia-themed NFTs and it will be seamlessly deposited and stored in their own Sweet blockchain wallet.

Kia's continued expansion of the company's commitment to education through $1,800,000 in donations to fund scholarships for underrepresented and underprivileged students across the U.S.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 1,716 N/A 14,284 N/A Rio 1,992 3,297 16,910 19,970 Forte 10,016 12,423 61,822 74,582 K5/Optima 6,440 9,233 41,752 60,353 Cadenza N/A 8 1 233 Stinger 513 1,419 5,676 7,917 K900 N/A 2 N/A 72 Soul 5,322 7,838 32,930 46,618 Niro 643 2,648 18,309 14,465 Seltos 3,790 4,412 23,556 36,597 Sportage 11,985 10,626 64,341 64,000 Sorento 9,473 5,750 48,518 54,063 Telluride 8,318 8,661 55,211 54,099 Carnival/Sedona 2,241 3,782 12,479 15,641 Total 62,449 70,099 395,789 448,610

