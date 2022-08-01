Panasonic Releases New nanoe™ Hair Dryer Designed for Travel and Small Spaces

The EH-NA2C-W provides salon-quality heat styling and is a compact, travel-size version of the popular Panasonic nanoe™ Hair Dryer (EH-NA67-W)

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panasonic furthered its 80-year legacy of hair dryer innovation with the release of the Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W), an ideal hair styling tool for anyone who is searching for salon-quality heat styling but has limited storage space at home or travels frequently. The EH-NA2C-W includes the brand's patented nanoe™ technology and an oscillating quick-dry nozzle that work together to hydrate, protect, and efficiently dry hair. Its compact, ergonomic design allows for a comfortable fit in-hand and can fold in half for hassle-free storage at home or to be packed for travel.

Achieve Smooth, Healthy Hair with nanoe™ Technology

The EH-NA2C-W uses patented nanoe™ technology that draws moisture from the air to create tiny, moisture-rich particles that are small enough to penetrate hair shafts. These particles are almost 1,000 times more moisture-packed than the general negative ions used by most modern-day hair dryers. The extra moisture provided by nanoe™ helps protect hair against damage from everyday styling and brushing1, while also enhancing smoothness and shine2 and suppressing static electricity.

Personalized Heat Styling Features

Similar to the full-size Panasonic nanoe™ Hair Dryer (EH-NA67-W), the Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer comes with an oscillating quick-dry nozzle that delivers strong and soft airflows and automatically moves to prevent hot spots and evenly distribute the nanoe™ technology for faster, gentler hair drying. The nozzle can be removed and re-attached at any time, depending on the user's hair drying needs.

Additionally, the travel-sized hair dryer features light-touch, smooth-sliding switches that can easily adjust the airflow settings to high, medium or cool.

The Panasonic nanoe™ Travel Hair Dryer (EH-NA2C-W) is available on Amazon for $99.99.

1 As demonstrated in a bundled hair brushing test. Test results by Intertek.

2 According to a consumer study. Tests performed by Intertek Group.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

