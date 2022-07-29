Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering Joins City of Oceanside in Celebrating Groundbreaking of New Fire Station 1

Voter-Approved Measure X Funds Modern, New Fire Station

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, July 28, 2022, Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering joined the City of Oceanside, Cox Construction Company, and STK Architecture, Inc. in celebrating the groundbreaking of Oceanside's new Fire Station 1. Located at 602 Civic Center Drive, the facility will be across the street from the Oceanside Civic Center. The project was funded by Measure X, the ½ percent sales tax increase, passed by voters in November 2018. The new, modern Fire Station 1 will better serve Oceanside's residents, businesses, and visitors.

The new Fire Station 1 will replace the City's current Fire Station 1 on Pier View Way. The old facility, built in 1929, does not accommodate modern-sized firefighting equipment. The new facility will encompass an approximately 20,000-square-foot, two-level building with parking lot, walkways, and emergency vehicle driveways. The building will include a five-bay apparatus space to house a fire engine, fire truck ladder company, an ambulance, battalion chief vehicle, and additional equipment. The ground floor will include a front entrance, lobby, and conference and training rooms. The second floor will feature living accommodations, bathrooms, a kitchen and dining area, and a recreation room. Latitude 33 was contracted to provide boundary and aerial surveys, rough grading plans, public improvement plans, retaining wall plans, drainage report, storm water quality management plan, construction documents, and project coordination and processing.

Latitude 33 has enjoyed a long-term and stellar relationship with the City of Oceanside, first engaged in 1996 for the Oceanside Harbor Master Plan. Currently, Latitude 33 is working on:

Fire Station 8

Jefferson Middle School

Ditmar Elementary School

Watermark at Mission San Luis Rey

El Corazon Park

Nick Psyhogios, PE, Principal with Latitude 33, states, "Oceanside's tourism economy and built environment are booming. We're working closely with City leaders to create infrastructure that will help Oceanside continue to be an attractive vacation destination and a flourishing community for decades to come."

About Latitude 33

Founded in 1993, Latitude 33 Planning and Engineering offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to design. The firm provides public sector planning, land use planning, public outreach, entitlement services, civil engineering design, and surveying/mapping to public agencies, developers and property owners. The firm specializes in life sciences, residential, education, healthcare, military, commercial/retail, civic, hospitality, and design-build projects. For more information, visit latitude33.com.

