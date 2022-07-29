Century Communities Announces Five New Central California Communities

Top 10 national builder releasing over 400 honesties from Chowchilla to Los Banos
FRESNO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce five new communities in the Central California area. Boasting prime locations from the charming city of Kerman to fast-growing Reedley, the new communities showcase a versatile array of single-family homes from the high $300s, with contemporary open-concept layouts and on-trend included features—such as granite kitchen countertops and the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package.
Learn more and see available homes at https://www.centurycommunities.com/CentralCalifornia.
"We're excited to announce these new communities, offering homebuyers even more desirable locations and a wide variety of inspired open-concept layouts," said Allen Bennett, Central Valley Division President. "We're also proud to be the only builder that provides homebuyers the flexibility to fully purchase their dream home on-site or online."
NOW SELLING:
Bravado| Reedley, CA
Ask about available homes: 559-226-9251
- 95 homesites
- Single- and two-story homes from the high $300s
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 2,222 square feet
- Rapidly growing city boasting views of the Sierras
- In-town beach access along the Kings River
- Close proximity to national parks, such as Kings Canyon and Sequoia
409 S. Almond Avenue
Reedley, CA 93654
Three model homes!
Greenhills Estates | Chowchilla, CA
Ask about available homes: 559-226-9251
- 60 homesites
- Single- and two-story floor plans from the mid $400s
- Premier golf course community with gated entry
- 3 to 5 bed, 2 to 3.5 bath, 2- to 3-bay garages
- Up to approximately 3,331 square feet
- Stylish included features, such as granite countertops
- Scenic views along Chowchilla's Pheasant Run Golf Course
- Resort-style amenities, including a recreation/fitness center, pool and spa
- Prime location near Highway 99
13020 Ridgewood Way
Chowchilla, CA 93610
Two brand new model homes!
Silhouette at Sunrise Ranch | Los Banos, CA
Ask about available homes: 559-226-9251
- 95 homesites
- Single- and two-story floor plans from the upper $400s
- 2 to 7 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 3,224 square feet
- Wide-open kitchens with granite countertops and more included
- Community amenities include a planned park
- Abundance of recreational opportunities—including the San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area
2069 Edward Street
Los Banos, CA 93635
Two beautiful model homes!
The Crossings II| Kerman, CA
Ask about available homes: 559-226-9251
- 104 homesites
- Single- and two-story floor plans from the low $400s
- 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2- to 4-bay garages
- Up to approximately 3,224 square feet
- Stylish included features, such as granite kitchen countertops
- Convenient proximity to Highway 180
- Quiet, small-town atmosphere with a short drive to prime amenities in Fresno
14267 W. San Joaquin Avenue
Kerman, CA 93630
Two inspired model homes!
COMING SOON:
Omni | Madera, CA
Join our VIP list: 559-226-9251
- 61 homesites
- Inspired single-family homes with stylish included features
- Single- and two-story layouts up to approximately 2,222 square feet
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
- Quiet small-city living
- Easy access to prime employment and entertainment hubs in the Fresno area
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
