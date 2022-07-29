Astrid Rivera & Bryan Llenas Announced as Emcees for the 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards

Aflac returns in its second year as presenting sponsor of HPRA's signature scholarship fundraising gala which works to support the development of Hispanic public relations students nationwide.

MIAMI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is proud to announce Astrid Rivera, Despierta América contributor and correspondent, and Bryan Llenas, National Correspondent for Fox News Channel, as the emcees for the 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards. Aflac will return for the second year as the presenting sponsor of HPRA's signature scholarship fundraising gala. The celebratory event will take place on Thursday, September 29, in Austin, Texas, at the Fairmont Hotel.

"Astrid and Bryan symbolize the extraordinary contributions and impact that Hispanic journalists continue to have in both English and Spanish-language media," said HPRA National President Sonia V. Diaz. "We are proud to have them join us for this special night in celebration of all the incredible multicultural talent our industry has to offer," she added.

Additionally, the HPRA has announced its first national scholarship winner - first-generation Mexican immigrant, Jocelyn Valencia-Chavez, from the University of Oregon. Valencia-Chavez will receive a $5,000 scholarship in recognition of her commitment and leadership in expanding Hispanic representation in the discipline of public relations at the University of Oregon, which includes founding the university's HPRA student chapter on campus.

"HPRA established the national scholarship program last year with the hope of being able to increase visibility of the profession among Hispanic students beyond our home base of Los Angeles, where we had mostly focused our efforts in the past. We received the highest amount of applications this year and we are beyond excited to see the talent and enthusiasm students are showing towards the profession. We look forward to expanding the program to serve more students in the coming years," said Diaz.

In addition to recognizing the industry's best multicultural campaigns, HPRA recognizes exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Hispanic Americans in public relations and journalism. This year, the HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards will honor Emmy-winning journalist and author Maria Elena Salinas, Charter Communications Vice President of Multicultural Marketing Marisol Martinez, University of Florida Professional in Residence Patrick Ford and Edelman Global Chief DEI Officer Trisch Smith.

Additional sponsors this year include gold sponsor Moët Hennessy USA, bronze sponsors Edelman and Plus Three, and supporting sponsors New Balance, Weber Shandwick, Rojas Communications, Zaid Communications, and APC Collective.

For more information about HPRA and the ¡BRAVO! Awards program, visit: https://bravo.hprausa.org/ .

To sponsor and support HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hprausa.org.

