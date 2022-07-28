StorageMart to power 267+ storage locations with Storable Software and Payments

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leading technology company for self-storage operators, announced today that it has struck a deal with Columbia, MO-based StorageMart to provide facility management software and payment processing services.

StorageMart will use Storable's storEDGE management software across its entire portfolio, which currently spans 267 facilities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company was previously using a custom-built software solution to manage its facilities.

"Our proprietary operating software has served us well over these past decades, but the time to upgrade our system is overdue," said Cris Burnam, CEO of StorageMart. "We set out to find a solution that would allow for our own customizations yet retain the expertise of a tech company that will keep technical debt low and innovations high."

StorageMart will also use Storable Payments as its payment processor. Storable Payments comes standard with Storable management software and is fully integrated within the FMS.

The deal builds upon the company's existing client relationship with StorageMart, which has been a valued customer of Storable's online marketplace and web development services for many years prior. Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable, said the deal represents a major milestone for both companies.

"StorageMart is one of the most sophisticated storage operators in the world and Storable is very excited to partner with them on their software journey. Our innovative storEDGE platform will give Cris and his team a rock-solid technology foundation to take them into the next chapter of innovation for our industry," Gordon said.

About StorageMart

StorageMart is the world's largest privately-owned self storage company, operating in the United Kingdom and Canada, and in the United States under StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage brands. The company is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. The StorageMart company also owns and operates Manhattan Mini Storage properties in New York City. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage give back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

About Storable

Based in Austin, Texas, Storable is the world's leading provider of self-storage technology. The business exists to help storage operators do more using their fully integrated suite of products. Offering management software, websites, access control, insurance, payment processing and the internet's largest marketplace for renting self-storage units, Storable products power the storage industry. Backed by decades of experience leading innovation, the Storable family of companies includes SiteLink, storEDGE and Easy Storage Solutions among others. With a fully distributed workforce, Storable is proud to serve more than 37,00 facilities with at least one of their products and more than 27,000 facilities with their system of record software. To learn more visit www.storable.com.

