REI Co-op and Airstream Introduce Special Edition Model Focused on Sustainability

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op and Airstream have partnered to design a special edition built on the Airstream Basecamp model, introducing a wide range of sustainability attributes to the travel trailer. The collaboration comes as REI is increasing its investment and solutions to support the growing customer segment pursuing vehicle-supported camping adventures . The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer will be available for REI Co-op members to preview first at www.airstream.com/travel-trailers/rei-special-edition/. Customers can place orders beginning July 28 from authorized Airstream dealerships with pricing starting at $52,900.

"We're honored to partner with REI on this special edition Basecamp travel trailer, and this partnership is another example of the efforts we're taking to help reduce the carbon footprint of travel across the world in an Airstream," said Airstream president and CEO Bob Wheeler. "This one-of-a-kind Basecamp travel trailer has helped us step into new territories and explore more sustainable manufacturing practices and materials as we work to prioritize caring for the environment. Through partnering with REI, Airstream is proud to offer a model that includes recycled materials, as well as features to help customers camp longer by conserving precious resources such as water."

"REI has seen an expansion of the types of products people are buying and the ways in which people are camping, particularly from a rising customer segment that is younger, more diverse, and more spontaneous," adds Isabelle Portilla, divisional vice president, REI Co-op brands product strategy and design. "These customers like camping at their own pace, consider themselves to be self-sufficient, and appreciate the ability to personalize their experience. This special-edition travel trailer collaboration is a great solution for vehicle-supported camping that enables a comfortable and personal experience, whether they enjoy booking Hipcamp reservations, or being self-sustained at a more remote location."

Known for its iconic silver bullet travel trailers, Airstream chose the Basecamp 16 as the foundation for the special edition model with a keen focus on materials, aerodynamics, towability, and intentional features to enhance sustainability attributes. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer features more environmentally friendly design choices aimed at reducing impact, such as fabrics and laminates made from post-consumer recycled materials, a cutting board sink cover made from recycled paper, and cabinetry crafted from lightweight and sustainably grown wood. Additional sustainability features that also enable a better off-grid camping experience include a recirculating water heater, an optional composting toilet, an advanced UV-LED and pre-filter water purification system, and an exclusive solar upgrade that includes 360 watts of flexible rooftop solar panels and a 200Ah battery bank for on-the-go sustainable power.

The 16-foot travel trailer has a spacious interior with a convertible dinette and lounge that transitions to a 76-inch x 76-inch bed space that can comfortably sleep two adults. The design is complete with exposed birch-ply cabinetry, durable stain-resistant upholstery, and rugged raised coin flooring that provides a textured, slip-resistant surface. This special edition trailer is also outfitted with a 25-piece REI Co-op product kit that includes REI Co-op and partner products, like the REI Co-op Camp Flexlite Dreamer Chair , REI Co-op Campwell Picnic Table Cover and Bench Covers , select OXO Camp Kitchen gear , and other useful accessories to help campers build out their functional spaces.

Camping has been central to the REI member and customer experience since 1938, and this new collaboration with Airstream offers another adventure option for people seeking vehicle-supported experiences that bridge the worlds of car camping and RVing. Since 2019, Co-op sales of vehicle-supported camp items, including refrigerators, car shelters, and rooftop tents have increased by 45 percent. To continue to meet the needs of this growing consumer segment, the Co-op has also expanded its offering with a full lineup of trusted and capable car camp brands and accessories as it seeks to become a leading national partner to help individuals outfit their daily vehicles for extended multisport adventures beyond the campsite.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 177 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

