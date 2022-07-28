Micro-Tech Endoscopy Announces Distribution Partnership with Thoracent to Bring Leading Tracheal Y-Stent System to the U.S. Market

Micro-Tech's Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System is the world's ﬁrst self-expanding Y-stent for bypassing respiratory tract stenoses in the area around the carina

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA, an industry leader in the development of diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the gastroenterology space, has announced a distribution partnership with innovator in pulmonology, Thoracent. Thoracent will be the U.S. distributor of Micro-Tech's Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System , a flexible, self-expanding device with an innovative over-the-wire delivery system designed to aid the management of airway tumors in the trachea without invasive surgery.

"Collaborating with Thoracent to distribute this y-stent system—a first in the U.S.—highlights the power of endoscopy as a great area of innovative healthcare practice," stated Chris Li, President of Micro-Tech. "While this is our first technology expansion into pulmonology, this device is in line with Micro-Tech's continued effort to deliver the best technology available to improve the effectiveness, safety, and potential of scope-based care."

The Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System is designed to treat narrowing of trachea around the carina, often as a result of malignant neoplastic diseases such as trachea cancer. The stent covering restricts tumor ingrowth and the nitinol woven mesh offers a self-expanding, flexible, compliant structure that helps keep the airway open. Sutures on the stent allow for repositioning or removal of the device. Notably, patients are able to remain on ventilation during positioning of the device, which has not been possible previously.

"The Micro-Tech Y-Stent is a welcome addition to the Thoracent airway stent portfolio, offering physicians an effective tool to treat their patients with malignant airway obstruction of the carina region of the airway," said Thoracent CEO Brian Lynch. "Partnering with Micro-Tech and their superior supply chain solutions, we can leverage our distribution power to widen access to this technology and advance pulmonary care at scale."

For more information about Thoracent and Micro-Tech's Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System, visit thoracent.com . To learn more about Micro-Tech Endoscopy or for information about partnering with Micro-Tech on a device, visit mtendoscopy.com .

About Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA

Since 2000, Micro-Tech Endoscopy has been focused on creating top-quality products for endoscopic diagnosis, and therapeutic medical devices that allow physicians to provide the highest level of care. By partnering with doctors dedicated to innovation, Micro-Tech is committed to bringing better devices to market, with unparalleled speed, at an economical price, and without the burden of contracts. Micro-Tech does not compromise on quality and does not believe customers should either.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has operations in America, Asia, and Europe and leverages this global reach to rapidly commercialize and refine the products it brings to its clinician partners. Micro-Tech's team has a wealth of experience in the field and in-depth understanding of both product and use cases.

With the health care industry transforming rapidly, Micro-Tech Endoscopy is dedicated to setting the pace as a disruptor. Micro-Tech is more than a medical technology company, it is building a community of healthcare innovators and making health care more value-driven.

About Thoracent

Founded in 2017, Thoracent distributes medical devices to the US medical market. Thoracent is a multi-year honoree on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies.

Our relationships with top doctors in the US pulmonology & gastroenterology markets allow us to successfully provide new technology to meet established demand. We are committed to delivering unique, cutting-edge products to our customers.

