AMYRIS TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 9

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amyris' financial results and provide an update on the company's business. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris' Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

