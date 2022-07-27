Wilson Elser Certified a "Gold Standard Firm" by Women in Law Empowerment Forum

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it is certified a Gold Standard Firm by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF). The WILEF recognizes women attorneys from the largest law firms and corporate law departments in the United States, London and Paris. The organization's highest honor, Gold Standard Certification, requires a U.S. law firm to have a total of at least 300 practicing attorneys and to meet certain mandatory criteria for women, and women of color, included among the equity partnership and serving as office heads, participating on governance and compensation committees, and relating to compensation. Wilson Elser met these stringent criteria and was granted certification on its first application.

"Wilson Elser is proud to be named a WILEF 2022 Gold Standard certified law firm," said Carolyn O'Connor, Chair of Wilson Elser's Women Attorneys Valued & Empowered (WAVE). "The certification is further evidence of how Wilson Elser not only values creating a diverse, inclusive culture but also practices those values and, indeed, is among the industry leaders in supporting women attorneys." Angela Russell, Chair of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, adds, "WILEF's recognition is especially gratifying given our strategic vision for the future and the integral role our women attorneys will play."

Learn more about the Women in Law Empowerment Forum as well as Wilson Elser's WAVE and related initiatives. Go to: https://wilef.com/ and https://www.wilsonelser.com/about/diversity/womens_initiative_wave

