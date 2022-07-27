Inaugural Junkanoo Fest 242 gets Underway in South Florida

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge Thursday, July 28, at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242 sponsored by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA).

The four-day cultural festival, July 28-31, is organised by Conch Pearl Entertainment and seeks to celebrate the connection between South Florida and The Bahamas while showcasing the talent and creativity of Bahamian artisans to a wider audience. The festival opens to the public Friday, July 29.

Lady Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, will be a special guest at the festival on Friday and Saturday. A main highlight of the festival will be a unique Junkanoo rush out where festival attendees are invited to bring drums, whistles and cowbells and join the more than 100 Bahamian and American Junkanooers in a two-day parade contest. Lady Davis will present awards to winners of the competition during an awards ceremony on July 30.

Festival goers can expect to be treated to an authentic Bahamian fashion show and a cultural show featuring Bahamian artists such as Sweet Emily and Ilsha with the Motion Band. There will also be booths showcasing authentically made Bahamian products, food and beverage.

Junkanoo Fest 242 will culminate with an Honours Banquet on Sunday, July 31 where 10 community-minded Bahamian residents of South Florida will be recognised for their commitment to preserving Bahamian heritage through the creation of programmes and support services in their respective communities.

To learn more information about Junkanoo Fest 242, visit Bahamas.com/junkanoo-fest and Conch Pearl Entertainment 242 | Facebook.

