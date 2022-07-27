Gravwell CEO Corey Thuen to Speak at Black Hat USA 2022

Security Researcher to Discuss the How to Go Beyond the Limits of the SIEM with a Security Data Lake

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA 2022, one of the leading computer security conferences in the world, provides security consulting, training, and briefings to hackers, corporations, and government agencies.

Gravwell

Crunch massive amounts of security data, gain observability at light speed, and improve threat hunting.

Security practitioners and leaders who want to learn why data lakes are becoming critical to improving security operations (i.e., SecOps) and how to use them to crunch massive amounts of security data, gain observability at light speed, and improve threat hunting should attend the session, "Go Beyond the Limits of the SIEM with a Security Data Lake."

The session, led by Gravwell CEO and Cofounder Corey Thuen, will explore the fundamentals of time-series data lakes, how they differ from other ways of centralizing logs, and deep dives into some outlandish examples. The session will take place on Thursday, August 11 12:40pm-1:30pm PT at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Gravwell is also a sponsor at the Black Hat USA 2022 Conference. The company will demonstrate the latest innovations and technical enhancements to their enterprise data fusion platform that enables security teams to investigate, collaborate, and analyze data from any source, on-demand, all with unlimited data collection and retention. The company will discuss how the Gravwell platform is helping organizations prevent, detect and respond to the latest cyber attacks. The Gravwell booth is Booth #2817 and located in the Business Hall near Innovation City.

Interested parties can schedule a meeting with a Gravwell team member to discuss the latest in data analytics, get a platform demo and discover how Gravwell is transforming the way organizations interact and manage enterprise data. https://www.gravwell.io/blackhat

Who:

Corey Thuen, CEO and Cofounder, Gravwell

When:

Thursday, August 11th, 2022

12:40pm-1:30pm Pacific Time

Where:

Mandalay Bay K

Interview Opportunities:

Corey Thuen is available to discuss the security implications of data lakes and the impact of data lakes on SecOps and SecOps teams.

About Gravwell

Gravwell is an enterprise data fusion platform that enables security teams to investigate, collaborate, and analyze data from any source, on-demand, all with unlimited data collection and retention. Stop sacrificing security by limiting what you ingest. Ingest all your logs without being locked into consumption-based pricing models.

