Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Derek Wilksen as CEO of Authentic Recovery Center in West L.A.

Wilksen is an experienced marketing and business consultant with an additional background in behavioral health center management. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of Serenity Lodge Addiction Treatment Center in Lake Arrowhead in Southern California. He is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a degree in Business/Corporate Communications.

ARC is a Joint-Commission-accredited treatment center specializing in evidence-based treatment of substance use and co-occurring disorders including anxiety and depression. The center is licensed to provide medical detox and medical assisted treatment (MAT) and also offers a wide range of counseling from 12-step programs to clinical therapies, including acceptance & commitment therapy (ACT), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT).

"ARC is well positioned to take advantage of the convergence of rapidly evolving evidence-based medicine, proven clinical therapies and the tradition of 12-step fellowships. The path to sobriety is different for each of us, and ARC provides an individualized road to recovery for those at our addiction treatment center," says Wilksen.

Wilksen has performed extensive volunteer work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, recently serving a two-year term as Vice President of his local chapter during which he generated funds from various sources and helped to streamline operations.

"Derek's background in behavioral health and addiction recovery make him the ideal executive to lead ARC through the dual challenges of the continuing pandemic and the overdose crisis," says John Peloquin, CEO and President of Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

