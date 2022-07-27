ATLANTA QUILT FESTIVAL TO FEATURE JOHN LEWIS QUILT EXHIBIT

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Quilt Festival (AQF) announced the lineup for its 14th annual festival scheduled for August 6th – September 2nd at the Southwest Arts Center. The Good Trouble Quilts – Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Congressman John Lewis exhibit headlines the exhibits at the Festival. It will feature a new collection of approximately 25 original art quilts that celebrate the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis.

Atlanta Quilt Festival to feature Congressman John Lewis Quilt Exhibit

Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to obtaining civil rights for all. After being active in the civil rights movement from an early age, he continued his work by representing the 5th District in Georgia until his death. AQF is based in Congressman Lewis's district and he loved quilts, so it is only fitting that the premier of this exceptional exhibit that will add to the permanence of his legacy takes place in his district.

Quilt Artist Lola Jenkins is the featured Master Quilter for this year's festival. She will lead two master classes in portrait quilts August 19th and August 20th. Both classes are sold out, but Ms. Jenkins will present a trunk show and lecture August 20th at 4 p.m.

Additional exhibits are the Lives Taken, Lives Remembered exhibit and the annual AQF juried exhibit. The Lives Taken, Lives Remembered exhibit is a collection of 8 quilts that capture the essence of documented lynchings that took place in Fulton County. The AQF features quilts of all types and techniques. Quilters compete for Ribbons and prize money in 4 categories: Best Traditional quilt, Best Art Quilt, Best Modern Quilt and Best African American Heritage Quilt. Over 100 quilts celebrating the African American heritage will be displayed.

Acres of Ancestry, South Fulton Institute & Southern Poverty Law Center are partners for this year's festival. Other activities include classes, workshops, trunk shows, lectures and vendors during the month of August. This year we are particularly proud to offer a Youth Introduction to Quilting class to further our mission of preserving the art of quilting for future generations.

The Opening Reception is Sunday, August 7th from noon – 4 p.m. In addition to viewing the exhibits, attendees can shop vendors, attend the Ribbon Ceremony at 2 p.m., and enjoy refreshments. The Opening Reception is free and open to the public.

