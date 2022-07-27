Alley Cat Allies President Becky Robinson Denounces Polish Institute's Classification of Cats as Invasive Species

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies president and founder Becky Robinson denounced the classification of cats as an invasive species by the Polish Academy of Sciences Institute of Nature Conservation.

"Make no mistake - labeling cats as invasive is a preferred first step in a broader strategy of killing them in huge numbers through ghastly cat hunts and poisonings, as Australia, New Zealand and other countries are doing," Robinson said. "But this idea of killing cats will never be accepted by the compassionate society in which we live. The idea that we must kill one species to save another is both scientifically and morally flawed. It will never be effective to kill cats, nor will it be morally acceptable.

"Leading biologists, climate scientists and environmental watchdogs agree that climate change, habitat destruction and development are the leading causes of species loss, so it is entirely improper to place the blame on cats for problems we have caused.

"It is perfectly normal for cats to live outside," Robinson added. "Cats have lived alongside us for thousands of years, only coming indoors with us in the last century after the invention of kitty litter. There is no future in which people can exist without cats – they are to stay. The only path forward is through humane, nonlethal programs such as Trap-Neuter-Return, the scientifically proven approach to effectively and humanely address community cat populations."

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies is the leader of the global movement to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens. Now in our 32nd anniversary year, we are joined by over 800,000 supporters worldwide.

Our President and Founder Becky Robinson is a leader whose vision, thought leadership and innovation have revolutionized humanity's understanding and respect for the intrinsic value of cats. Becky is working toward transformational societal change with a distinct, but not exclusive, focus on compassion for animals, community empowerment and community cohesion.

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest. We exposed an entrenched system in which animal control agencies and shelters have been killing millions of cats for over a century. Today, the programs we introduced in the United States are mainstream.

To achieve our goals, we collaborate with grassroots advocates, animal shelters, municipal managers, and lawmakers to replace deadly laws and policies with ones that protect cats. We defend all cats by offering cutting edge education online, in person, and through one-on-one dialogue. We advance lifesaving innovations such as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR), high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter, microchipping, anti-declawing legislation, and any program that best serves the interests of cats.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

