PMB & SCL Health Medical Group Break Ground on a 63,000 SF Medical Office Building in Billings, Mont.

BILLINGS, Mont., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB along with SCL Health Medical Group, now Intermountain Healthcare, will officially kick off construction of a new two-story 63,000 square foot medical building on the West End at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 25, 2022. The development's new 24,000 square foot clinic space located at 602 Henry Chapple St., Billings, MT 59102 will offer a new primary care, retail pharmacy and walk-in clinic that will provide expanded healthcare services to an area of Billings that is experiencing significant growth.

"Our mission is to bring primary and specialty care to Montanans when and where they need it," said Lee Syphus, Vice President of SCL Health Medical Group in Montana. "That's why we're growing our Medical Group practice across the state, and we're excited to provide this growing community with easier access to care."

The new clinic will offer primary care services by appointment on weekdays, plus walk-in care open 365 days a year with no appointment necessary. Roughly five family medicine providers, five walk-in providers and three internal medicine specialists will make up the full-time medical staff to start, with a total of 10 internal medicine specialists planned. The clinic space will also offer a convenient retail pharmacy, a one-stop shop where patients can access care and pick up prescriptions at the same time.

Additionally, SCL Health uses patient-friendly tools that allow online scheduling and check-in, which makes it easy to get care when needed, whether it's planned or unplanned.

"West End is the fastest-growing area of Billings, and we're proud to be a part of building out essential services for this community," said Jake Dinnen, Senior Vice President for healthcare developer PMB.

"It's also the area of town with the least access to primary care services," said Syphus. "Identifying and addressing these gaps in care is core to our mission and our promise to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care close to home."

San Diego-based PMB is the developer, the design was created by Billings-based Collaborative Design, and the contractor is Billings-based Hardy Construction.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/pmb-scl-health-medical-group-break-ground-on-a-63000-sf-medical-office-building-in-billings-mont

About SCL Health Medical Group

SCL Health Medical Group is now part of Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based nonprofit health system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics and more than 3,800 physicians and advanced care providers across seven states in the Rocky Mountain west. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in adopting evidence-based practices to deliver consistent high-quality outcomes at sustainable cost. Within that system, SCL Medical Group comprises more than 830 providers and 160 primary and specialty care clinics in Colorado, Montana and Northern Wyoming.

