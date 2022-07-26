MF ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Missfresh Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

Learn more about your recoverable losses in MF:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=30195&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Missfresh Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Missfresh you have until September 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Missfresh securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MF lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=30195&from=4.

