Golden Grail Tech Beverages Announces Over 50% of Sketch Can Production Run SOLD!

The Company recently signed on a leading beverage distributor in Florida who is loading up for a product launch

WESTON, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce Exclusive Brands Group (EBG), who recently signed on as a leading Florida distributor, has purchased over 50% of the company's first production run of Sketch Can by Tickle Water. EBG will be distributing the brands to upscale resorts, family friendly hotels, supermarkets, natural grocers, yacht clubs, beach community stores, popular retail chains and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

Golden Grail has delivered on their mission to build and streamline their growth by acquiring distressed beverage brands, conducting a series of operational assessments, producing and selling. Golden Grail announced their acquisition of Tickle Water on February 15, 2022, soon thereafter they vowed to market responsibly to our youth, hired the former Creative Director of Tickle Water, developed the first ever 'Sketch Can' by Tickle Water, started production in June and now has a purchase order.

"In under 6 months our team was able to negotiate and finalize a fiscally responsible acquisition of a popular kids brand, Tickle Water, streamline our internal process of assessing the brand and determining what needs to be updated to address today's modern consumer's needs, set up production and then secure a purchase order, all while conducting several other acquisitions, setting up other production runs and advancing our other brands. I am so incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments and efficiencies. We are all excited to be getting into sales and distribution, as we know each of our brands have already had proven sales. We are relaunching them with more experience and monetary disciplines. Golden Grail Beverages is on track to be a great success story," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail Technology Beverages (OTC: GOGY) visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

Golden Grail Technology (@goldengrailtechbeverages) • Instagram photos and videos

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Podcast: https://epodcastnetwork.com/disruption-in-the-marketplace-with-erin-heit-of-golden-grail-technology-corp

Golden Grail Portfolio

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

For more information visit: https://kozwater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kozwater

https://www.instagram.com/kozwater/

https://twitter.com/KozWater

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

https://causewater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CauseWaterBeverage https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/ https://twitter.com/_CauseWater

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

https://www.instagram.com/drinktickle/

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

https://twitter.com/SpiderEnergy

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

