MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Net Income as Interest Rates Rise

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, said its net interest margin widened as rates climbed in recent months, driving strong net income for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.



The Bank's loan portfolio is well positioned for increasing interest rates. "The FOMC's next announcement is due to be released on July 27 and based upon Street consensus we anticipate continued net interest margin expansion," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.



"We have been anticipating this trend for some time and we strategically aligned our portfolio to flex as the economy shifts," Dick said. "Even as we focus on maintaining a rigorous credit culture, we are constantly looking to the future, sharpening our understanding of what clients demand in an evolving financial services market, and choosing to innovate."



A focal point of MainStreet Bank's innovation is its Avenu™ Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. Dick and other MainStreet Bank executives will discuss quarterly and half-year earnings and preview business developments at Avenu™ during its virtual webcast and quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.



Net income totaled $5.9 million for three months ended June 30, and $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30. Net interest income totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter, 6% higher than the immediately preceding quarter and 24.1% higher than the comparable period in 2021.

Rising interest rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 75 basis points to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, versus 3.20% a year earlier, on a tax equivalent basis. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase from a year earlier.

Quarterly results represent:

12.59% return on average equity

1.39% return on average assets

$0.71 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)

$21.41 per common share book value

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company is low at -$6.56 million. The level is consistent with the size and quality of the investment portfolio, as the Bank enjoys consistent strong in-market loan demand.

The average loans outstanding rose just over 4% since the first quarter of 2022, as the bank was able to capitalize on continued demand in a higher interest rate environment. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended June 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits, and 70% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We operate in a robust market in Northern Virginia and the Washington Metropolitan area, and loan demand remains steady," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "The surge in loan volume that occurred for banks nationwide during the height of the COVID crisis has normalized, and what we are seeing now is solid, steady, organic loan growth that reflects the confidence of businesses in this marketplace that they have opportunities to grow." He noted that federal Paycheck Protection Program loans now represent a negligible 0.3% of the bank's loan portfolio.

Avenu™

Avenu™, a division of MainStreet Bank, that provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs joined the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Fintechs have a strong need for knowledgeable, credible partners who can help them manage risk and compliance obligations," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Preparing them to become fully compliant is a critical, intensive element of this process, and we are focusing our energy on getting that right. Following the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."

Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu™ had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries. Avenu has another 36 fintechs that have signed up to be "in the queue," and 128 fintechs that have signed up to receive updates and are actively monitoring our progress.

In addition to serving fintechs, the Avenu™ team has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have a successful partnership. These relationships provide the Bank with additional noninterest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $70 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $488,000 in noninterest income in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on the Company's proprietary Avenu™ solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO (703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021 ASSETS





































Cash and cash equivalents





































Cash and due from banks

$ 55,636



$ 63,986



$ 61,827



$ 67,992



$ 120,121 Federal funds sold



47,013





37,756





31,372





65,725





56,164 Total cash and cash equivalents



102,649





101,742





93,199





133,717





176,285 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



143,240





123,802





99,913





171,603





165,791 Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



17,698





18,769





20,349





21,148





21,181 Restricted equity securities, at cost



16,485





17,209





15,609





9,972





9,994 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,982,

$12,500, $11,697,$11,428, and $11,133, respectively



1,416,875





1,413,238





1,341,760





1,246,331





1,256,436 Premises and equipment, net



14,756





14,833





14,863





14,795





13,929 Other real estate owned, net



—





—





775





1,158





1,158 Accrued interest and other receivables



7,313





6,980





7,701





4,718





8,752 Computer software, net of amortization



4,956





3,906





2,493





1,165





— Bank owned life insurance



36,742





36,492





36,241





35,987





35,736 Other assets



32,665





24,777





14,499





16,605





18,433 Total Assets

$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Liabilities:





































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 535,591



$ 514,160



$ 530,678



$ 475,157



$ 486,001 Interest bearing DDA deposits



99,223





76,286





69,232





63,622





68,028 Savings and NOW deposits



58,156





81,817





85,175





79,556





72,353 Money market deposits



231,207





301,842





267,730





310,776





310,303 Time deposits



575,950





460,839





459,148





485,255





528,247 Total deposits



1,500,127





1,434,944





1,411,963





1,414,366





1,464,932 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





40,000





—





—





— Subordinated debt



72,047





71,955





29,294





40,635





40,576 Other liabilities



32,801





26,053





17,357





18,169





22,559 Total Liabilities



1,604,975





1,572,952





1,458,614





1,473,170





1,528,067 Stockholders' Equity:





































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263 Common stock



29,178





29,642





29,466





29,462





29,446 Capital surplus



64,822





66,798





67,668





67,152





66,667 Retained earnings



73,702





68,691





64,194





59,920





55,676 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,561)





(3,598)





197





232





576 Total Stockholders' Equity



188,404





188,796





188,788





184,029





179,628 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



$ 1,707,695

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date





Three Months Ended



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December

31, 2021



September

30, 2021



June 30,

2021 INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 34,639



$ 31,049





$ 17,954



$ 16,685



$ 15,532



$ 15,162



$ 15,257 Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



758





592







401





357





327





318





332 Tax-exempt securities



535





535







263





272





283





267





265 Interest on federal funds sold



229





35







195





34





61





38





20 Total interest income



36,161





32,211







18,813





17,348





16,203





15,785





15,874 INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



170





110







105





65





59





60





55 Interest on savings and NOW deposits



79





89







42





37





38





38





47 Interest on money market deposits



270





497







151





119





127





148





220 Interest on time deposits



2,961





4,244







1,530





1,431





1,574





1,795





1,994 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

advances and other borrowings



83





—







52





31





—





—





— Interest on subordinated debt



1,280





805







812





468





539





541





567 Total interest expense



4,843





5,745







2,692





2,151





2,337





2,582





2,883 Net interest income



31,318





26,466







16,121





15,197





13,866





13,203





12,991 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



1,280





(1,760)







480





800





295





290





(2,080) Net interest income after provision

for (recovery of) loan losses



30,038





28,226







15,641





14,397





13,571





12,913





15,071 NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,209





1,160







597





611





624





642





621 Bank owned life insurance income



500





395







250





251





253





252





218 Loan swap fee income



100





—







101





—





83





—





— Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



4





3







4





—





3





—





— Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



43





474







—





43





413





(40)





130 Other fee income



569





969







312





257





247





632





586 Total other income



2,425





3,001







1,264





1,162





1,623





1,486





1,555 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



11,152





9,430







5,604





5,548





5,029





4,847





4,663 Furniture and equipment expenses



1,316





1,026







659





657





726





716





500 Advertising and marketing



980





677







574





406





450





438





402 Occupancy expenses



693





693







352





341





449





399





387 Outside services



935





616







567





368





485





292





280 Administrative expenses



405





291







195





210





192





202





141 Other operating expenses



2,976





2,950







1,543





1,433





1,389





1,567





1,500 Total other expenses



18,457





15,683







9,494





8,963





8,720





8,461





7,873 Income before income tax expense



14,006





15,544







7,411





6,596





6,474





5,938





8,753 Income tax expense



2,654





2,969







1,481





1,173





1,660





1,155





1,627 Net Income



11,352





12,575







5,930





5,423





4,814





4,783





7,126 Preferred stock dividends



1,078





1,078







539





539





539





539





539 Net income available to common

shareholders

$ 10,274



$ 11,497





$ 5,391



$ 4,884



$ 4,275



$ 4,244



$ 6,587 Net income per common share, basic and

diluted

$ 1.35



$ 1.53





$ 0.71



$ 0.64



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.87 Weighted average number of common

shares, basic and diluted



7,611,303





7,535,061







7,575,484





7,647,519





7,595,062





7,571,214





7,546,452

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



June 30, 2021



Percentage

Change





$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



$ Amount



% of

Total



Last 3

Mos



Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land

development loans

$ 358,062





25.0 %

$ 344,605





24.1 %

$ 328,480





25.8 %



3.9 %



9.0 % Residential real estate loans



366,758





25.6 %



367,138





25.7 %



190,426





14.9 %



-0.1 %



92.6 % Commercial real estate loans



599,683





41.8 %



588,004





41.1 %



503,514





39.5 %



2.0 %



19.1 % Commercial industrial loans -

Other



88,628





6.2 %



92,408





6.5 %



93,837





7.4 %



-4.1 %



-5.6 % Commercial industrial loans - PPP

Loans



4,044





0.3 %



18,776





1.3 %



124,578





9.8 %



-78.5 %



-96.8 % Consumer loans



17,223





1.1 %



19,711





1.3 %



33,643





2.6 %



-12.6 %



-48.8 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,434,398





100.0 %

$ 1,430,642





100.0 %

$ 1,274,478





100.0 %



0.3 %



12.5 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(12,982)













(12,500)













(11,133)

























Net deferred loan

fees



(4,541)













(4,904)













(6,909)

























Net Loans

$ 1,416,875











$ 1,413,238











$ 1,256,436

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand

deposits

$ 535,591





35.7 %

$ 514,160





35.8 %

$ 486,001





33.2 %



4.2 %



10.2 % Interest-bearing demand

deposits:































































Demand deposits



99,223





6.6 %



76,286





5.3 %



68,028





4.6 %



30.1 %



45.9 % Savings and NOW deposits



58,156





3.9 %



81,817





5.7 %



72,353





4.9 %



-28.9 %



-19.6 % Money market accounts



231,207





15.4 %



301,842





21.0 %



310,303





21.2 %



-23.4 %



-25.5 % Certificates of deposit

$250,000 or more



383,340





25.6 %



292,978





20.4 %



303,769





20.7 %



30.8 %



26.2 % Certificates of deposit less

than $250,000



192,610





12.8 %



167,861





11.8 %



224,478





15.4 %



14.7 %



-14.2 % Total Deposits

$ 1,500,127





100.0 %

$ 1,434,944





100.0 %

$ 1,464,932





100.0 %



4.5 %



2.4 % BORROWINGS:































































Federal Home Loan Bank

advances



—





0.0 %



40,000





35.7 %



—





—





100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt



72,047





100.0 %



71,955





64.3 %



40,576





100.0 %



0.1 %



77.6 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,047





100.0 %

$ 111,955





100.0 %

$ 40,576





100.0 %



-35.6 %



77.6 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,572,174











$ 1,546,899











$ 1,505,508













1.6 %



4.4 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,094,493





69.6 %

$ 1,135,503





73.4 %

$ 1,118,795





74.3 %



-3.6 %



-2.2 % Brokered and listing service

sources (2)



405,634





25.8 %



299,441





19.4 %



346,137





23.0 %



35.5 %



17.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank

advances



—





0.0 %



40,000





2.6 %



—





—





100.0 %



0.0 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,047





4.6 %



71,955





4.6 %



40,576





2.7 %



0.1 %



77.6 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,572,174





100.0 %

$ 1,546,899





100.0 %

$ 1,505,508





100.0 %



1.6 %



4.4 %



(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended June 30,

2022



For the three months ended June 30,

2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(4)(5)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(4)(5)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(4)(5)



Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

(4)(5)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,434,877



$ 17,954





5.02 %

$ 1,302,722



$ 15,257





4.70 % Securities:















































Taxable



73,153





401





2.20 %



54,810





332





2.43 % Tax-exempt



38,507





333





3.47 %



36,010





335





3.74 % Federal funds and interest-

bearing deposits



98,326





195





0.80 %



245,257





20





0.03 % Total interest earning

assets

$ 1,644,863



$ 18,883





4.60 %

$ 1,638,799



$ 15,944





3.90 % Other assets



65,225





















69,950

















Total assets

$ 1,710,088



















$ 1,708,749

















Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 96,352



$ 105





0.44 %

$ 68,714



$ 55





0.32 % Savings and NOW deposits



62,588





42





0.27 %



71,747





47





0.26 % Money market deposit

accounts



234,097





151





0.26 %



322,332





220





0.27 % Time deposits



499,734





1,530





1.23 %



538,766





1,994





1.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 892,771



$ 1,828





0.82 %

$ 1,001,559



$ 2,316





0.93 % Federal funds purchased



1





—





—





1





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,009





812





4.52 %



39,716





567





5.73 % FHLB borrowings



35,275





52





0.59 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,000,056



$ 2,692





1.08 %

$ 1,041,276



$ 2,883





1.11 % Demand deposits and other

liabilities



521,130





















491,857

















Total liabilities

$ 1,521,186



















$ 1,533,133

















Stockholders' Equity



188,902





















175,616

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity

$ 1,710,088



















$ 1,708,749

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.52 %



















2.84 % Net Interest Income









$ 16,191



















$ 13,061









Net Interest Margin



















3.95 %



















3.20 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $11.4 million, related interest income of approximately $28,000, and $392,000 in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million, related interest income of approximately $404,000, and $1.2 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (5) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the six months ended June 30, 2022



For the six months ended June 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(4)(5)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(4)(5)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(4)(5)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(4)(5)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)(3)

$ 1,406,457



$ 34,639





4.97 %

$ 1,311,085



$ 31,049





4.78 % Securities:















































Taxable



73,283





758





2.09 %



54,100





592





2.21 % Tax-exempt



39,023





677





3.50 %



36,247





677





3.77 % Federal funds and interest-

bearing deposits



91,081





229





0.51 %



219,648





35





0.03 % Total interest earning

assets

$ 1,609,844



$ 36,303





4.55 %

$ 1,621,080



$ 32,353





4.02 % Other assets



76,387





















70,337

















Total assets

$ 1,686,231



















$ 1,691,417

















Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 83,450



$ 170





0.41 %

$ 68,556



$ 110





0.32 % Savings and NOW deposits



72,617





79





0.22 %



70,875





89





0.25 % Money market deposit

accounts



250,908





270





0.22 %



367,424





497





0.27 % Time deposits



478,376





2,961





1.25 %



509,465





4,244





1.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 885,351



$ 3,480





0.79 %

$ 1,016,320



$ 4,940





0.98 % Federal funds and repos purchased



1





—





—





—





—





—

Subordinated debt



58,079





1,280





4.44 %



27,346





805





5.94 % FHLB borrowings



36,215





83





0.46 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 979,646



$ 4,843





1.00 %

$ 1,043,666



$ 5,745





1.11 % Demand deposits and other

liabilities



517,281





















474,566

















Total liabilities

$ 1,496,927



















$ 1,518,232

















Stockholders' Equity



189,304





















173,185

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity

$ 1,686,231



















$ 1,691,417

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.55 %



















2.91 % Net Interest Income









$ 31,460



















$ 26,608









Net Interest Margin



















3.94 %



















3.31 %





(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Includes average PPP balances of $25.2 million, related interest income of approximately $126,000, and $1.7 million in PPP fees recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million, related interest income of approximately $790,000, and $2.8 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (3) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (4) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (5) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Six Months

Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.71



$ 0.87



$ 1.35



$ 1.53

Book value per common share

$ 21.41



$ 20.18



$ 21.41



$ 20.18

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 20.75



$ 20.18



$ 20.75



$ 20.18

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,575,484





7,546,452





7,611,303





7,535,061

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,526,463





7,549,398





7,526,463





7,549,398

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.39 %



1.67 %



1.36 %



1.50 % Return on average equity (annualized)



12.59 %



16.28 %



12.09 %



14.64 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



13.38 %



17.81 %



12.79 %



15.89 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



4.60 %



3.90 %



4.55 %



4.02 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.08 %



1.11 %



1.00 %



1.11 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.52 %



2.84 %



3.55 %



2.91 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.95 %



3.20 %



3.94 %



3.31 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets

(annualized)



0.30 %



0.37 %



0.29 %



0.36 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.23 %



1.85 %



2.21 %



1.87 % Efficiency ratio(3)



54.61 %



54.12 %



54.70 %



53.22 % Asset Quality































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



366.10 %



346.23 %



366.10 %



346.23 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



138.16 %



154.63 %



138.16 %



154.63 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.01 %



0.07 %



0.01 %



0.07 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ 1,158



$ —



$ 1,158

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ 1,158



$ —



$ 1,158

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.07 %



0.00 %



0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.91 %



0.87 %



0.91 %



0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A





9.61





N/A





9.61

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (2)



$ 2



$ (5)



$ (16)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



N/A





N/A





N/A





N/A

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



16.23 %



16.25 %



16.23 %



16.25 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.42 %



15.40 %



15.42 %



15.40 % Leverage ratio



14.34 %



11.78 %



14.34 %



11.78 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.42 %



15.40 %



15.42 %



15.40 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 22.77



$ 22.58



$ 22.77



$ 22.58

Equity / assets



10.61 %



10.52 %



10.61 %



10.52 % Average equity / average assets



11.05 %



10.28 %



11.23 %



10.24 % Number of full time equivalent employees



146





129





146





129

# Full service branch offices



6





7





6





7







(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 16,121



$ 12,991



$ 31,318



$ 26,466

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70





70





142





142

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



16,191





13,061





31,460





26,608



































Average interest earning assets



1,644,863





1,638,799





1,609,844





1,621,080

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.93 %



3.18 %



3.92 %



3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.95 %



3.20 %



3.94 %



3.31 %









For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 188,404



$ 179,628



$ 188,404



$ 179,628

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



161,141





152,365



$ 161,141



$ 152,365

Less: intangible assets



4,956





—





4,956





—

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



156,185





152,365





156,185





152,365



































Shares outstanding



7,526,463





7,549,398





7,526,463





7,549,398

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 20.75



$ 20.18



$ 20.75



$ 20.18



