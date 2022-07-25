Bain & Company, the inventor of NPS, launches NPSx, a new digital venture focused on customer experience training and certification

NPSx draws on Bain & Company's decades of industry leadership in developing the most capable customer experience leaders

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today launches NPSx, the first customer experience (CX) training and certification by the leader and inventors of the Net Promoter Score and the Net Promoter System (NPS). NPSx is a new Bain venture to help companies create leading customer experiences through world-class CX technology and training.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

NPSx courses reflect Bain & Company's extensive client experience, including over 1,600 Net Promoter System and CX projects across regions and industries, and the best of Bain's learning approach. Each of the CX courses are online, self-paced, on-demand and interactive and take a few hours to complete. After the successful completion of a minimum of five core courses and a certification exam, participants can register to become a Bain-certified CX practitioner.

NPSx's courses enable organizations and individuals to develop deep expertise in the most critical CX disciplines including:

CX and Net Promoter Score fundamentals

Customer insights and analytics

Earned growth and customer economics

Customer experience design

CX build and execution

As a course participant and Bain-certified practitioner, participants also get access to an extensive online community of peers and expert practitioners. These communities help participants to solve real customer challenges with the support of other CX leaders from Bain and beyond.

"We want to provide customer-obsessed individuals and brands with the very best in innovative CX and NPS training, empowering our customers to deliver great experiences for their own customers," said Darci Darnell, a Bain & Company partner and global head of its Customer practice. "Our content builds on decades of Bain's best practice cross-industry experience and follows on the tremendous success of our recent book, Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers."

"In today's world, customer expectations are changing rapidly and the CX function is evolving at the same pace," said Stanford Swinton, executive vice president and the founder of NPSx. "We want to enable practitioners and organizations to stay ahead of competition and drive growth through customer and employee advocacy. Our courses help companies build a purpose-led culture, set the right corporate standards and develop the most capable customer experience leaders in the industry."

Editor's Note: For questions or to arrange an interview, please contact Kirstin Simons at kirstin.simons@bain.com or tel. +31 20 708 6712.

About NPSx

NPSx offers standard or customizable packages for your teams or individual practitioners who are looking to upskill or fully certify their organization. To learn more about NPSx's Training and Certification program and register for the courses, visit NPSx.com or contact us at customersuccess@npsx.com.

NPSx is the latest digital venture from Bain & Company's Customer Experience practice. Other ventures include NPS Prism, a CX benchmarking platform that provides actionable insights and analysis to guide the creation of game-changing customer experiences.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company