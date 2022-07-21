PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES GANSE APOTHECARY IN ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH TERRAPIN PHARMACY

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Ganse Apothecary ("Ganse") in its partnership with Terrapin Pharmacy ("Terrapin"), a portfolio company of WindRose Health Investors ("WindRose"). Ganse is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based closed-door long-term care and specialty pharmacy that provides value-added distribution services to patients suffering from severe and persistent mental illness and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

(PRNewswire)

From the beginning of the process, I was comfortable with the knowledge and expertise of Provident.

Provident's deal team was led by Michael Patton, a Managing Director at the firm. Troutman Pepper served as legal counsel to Ganse Apothecary, and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel for WindRose Health Investors. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"From the beginning of the process, I was comfortable with the knowledge and expertise of Provident. They brought sell side expertise that made the process easy to understand for someone going through this for the first time. I felt Provident was there to support me through the challenges and celebrate the success of my transition. I would recommend the Provident team without reservation to any business owner considering selling," noted Greg Ganse. President of Ganse.

"Greg Ganse has built Ganse Apothecary to be a market leader in long term-care and specialty pharmacy space in the Pennsylvania market over the last 50 years. We believe Terrapin is the ideal partner for Ganse in order to leverage best practices, complimentary geographies, and therapeutic categories. We look forward to watching the future success of the combined entities," commented Patton.

"It was a privilege to represent Greg and Ganse Apothecary in their transaction with WindRose. Ganse is a natural fit for Terrapin due to the combination of its strong executive management team and reputation as a best-in-class specialty and long-term care pharmacy," commented Tommy Spiegel, Senior Associate at Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Ganse Apothecary

Ganse Apothecary is a URAC accredited specialty, long-term care, and retail pharmacy located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The organization provides pharmacy services to individuals with serious and persistent mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, the organizations that support them, and to the general public as well. Visit https://www.ganseapothecary.com/ for more information.

About Terrapin Pharmacy

Terrapin Pharmacy is a closed-door specialized pharmacy that primarily serves individuals diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illnesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Company serves this population through high-touch distribution relationships with community-based behavioral health agencies and long-term care facilities, enabling improved medication adherence and care management for complex and costly patient populations. Visit https://www.terrapinpharmacy.com/ for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including specialty pharmacy services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC