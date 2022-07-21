HealthCode Expanding Virtual Activity Initiatives Under New Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Grant

$50,000 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grant Will Support Expanded Wellness Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCode will expand its virtual activity and wellness programming to reach more Texas children and families to promote healthy living under a new grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) awarded HealthCode a $50,000 grant under its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) initiative as part of BCBSTX's commitment to community-based organizations supporting children and families that focus on health and wellness and target impacts of socio-economic and social determinants of health and economic opportunity.

The grant will support expanding HealthCode's virtual activity platform and other wellness programs designed to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.

"As we march toward our goal of engaging Texans and the entire global community on the benefits of an active, healthy lifestyle in preventing chronic disease, this grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will provide a needed boost,'' said Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode."Through HealthCode's 'Democratizing Wellness' initiative, we will work on further developing our wellness programs and upgrading our technology while working to engage and encourage Texans to develop new habits for a healthier future.''

Launched in 2011, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas' Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® started as a three-year project designed to improve the health and wellness of at least 1 million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the children and families across Texas.

Sheena Payne, BCBSTX's director of Community Investments, said: "We are happy to award these grants that will support and nurture meaningful and transformational projects across Texas. Strategically, it is also important that we continue to aid community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families with health and wellness equity as well as building foundations for economic opportunity."

The HKHF program – which centers on nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management and supporting safe environments – has awarded more than $20 million in funding since inception, and this year will impact the lives of more than 5 million children and adults in Texas.

HealthCode is committed to raising awareness on living healthier, happier lives through physical activity, nutrition, the environment and cultivating community connections. Since launching the first Million Mile Month virtual activity challenge in 2014, HealthCode's programs have expanded to virtual activity wellness events year-round.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives free from preventable disease through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit https://healthcode.org .

View original content:

SOURCE HealthCode