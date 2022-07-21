Anthony Hyman, Ph.D., pioneer of biomolecular condensates and co-founder of Dewpoint Therapeutics, recognized with two leading science awards

US-based Hope Funds for Cancer Research honored Hyman with the 2022 Basic Science Award on July 12

The Körber European Science Prize 2022 will be presented to Hyman on September 2

BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. today announced biomolecular scientist Anthony Hyman, head of the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG), and a co-founder of Dewpoint Therapeutics, has been honored with two of the world's top scientific awards for his pioneering work investigating the role of biomolecular condensates in the origin of disease. Following his ground-breaking discovery of biomolecular condensates in 2009, Hyman and his team have been investigating the role of condensates in triggering cancer and neuro-degenerative diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

"Professor Hyman's remarkable research has transformed our understanding of cellular organization and function by discovering forces that stabilize membraneless bodies of cellular components. His discoveries indicate that slight changes among factors in cells can result in condensates that perform critical functions. These findings have revolutionized the way we think about the special and temporal organization of cellular normal and disease states. For example, we know that such liquid condensates are central to the malignant nature of cancer cells, offering new approaches to treatment. Upon learning of his discovery, I was astounded by its importance. Thank you to Professor Hyman for enlightening us and for all the patients who will benefit from his science," said Dr. Philip Sharp, Nobel laureate, MIT professor and chair of Dewpoint's scientific advisory board.

"It is exciting and a moment of pride to see the international recognition of Tony Hyman's work, which is foundational to our work at Dewpoint. Understanding how to modulate condensates is having a significant impact on how we approach the development of medicines, allowing us to identify new targets and mechanisms of action, across multiple biological pathways. Thanks to Tony's early vision, we are now quickly advancing the science of condensates and taking the next major leap ahead in drug discovery," said Dr. Ameet Nathwani, CEO of Dewpoint.

Tony Hyman is one of the founding members of the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG), which he still heads today together with a team of directors. He has been a Fellow of the British Royal Society since 2007, an international member of the American National Academy of Sciences since 2020 and a member of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina since 2021.

The Körber European Science Prize 2022 will be presented to Hyman in September in Hamburg. The prize, which awards one million euros, is one of the world's most highly endowed research prizes. Every year since 1985, the Körber Foundation has honored major breakthroughs in the physical or life sciences. The Prize is awarded for excellent and innovative research approaches with high application potential. To date, seven prize winners have also been awarded the Nobel Prize after receiving the Körber Prize.

The Hope Funds for Cancer Research was formed in 2006 to grant money to the most interesting and promising research efforts to address the most difficult-to-treat cancers. Hope Funds Award of Excellence recipients are nominated through a formal process and selected based on their contributions to the field of cancer research and treatment, their integrity and character. First presented in 2007, eight of these Awardees have received the Nobel Prize.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates.

Dewpoint currently has more than 20 development programs across an ambitious pipeline with programs spanning oncology, neuromuscular, cardiopulmonary and virology indications, and collaborations with leading global academic and pharmaceutical partners.

Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into breakthrough treatments for diseases previously considered untreatable.

