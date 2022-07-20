XT.com Lists Be Fly (BFLY) And Opens Its Trading

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, has listed the Be Fly (BFLY) Coin on its platform. Moreover, spearheaded by the listing, enthusiastic crypto traders are privileged to experience a personalized touch to buy and sell the BFLY with USDT trading pair under the exchange's Main Zone (DeFi). Moreover, the listing innovation further gives everyone a 24/7 trading edge and instant access to make the most out of the Be Fly cryptocurrency.

According to XT.com, traders can now save time and effort by using the BFLY token for derivatives, spot, futures, perpetual contract trading, and more on top of the exchange. What is more, under the listing, the platform envisions scaling BFLY usage and user-based expansion to a new height by allowing traders to double, quadruple, and even 10x their profit by trading the coin.

The Be Fly (BFLY) Coin is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency. The coin holds high-end scalability as one of its core features that can be used in the Metaverse environment of online games. To increase the existence of tradable crypto assets in the metaverse that the world has been waiting for, the BFLY ecosystem was created to play a unique role by minting a valuable coin to be popularized above and beyond the metaverse.

Furthermore, XT.com continues to create goodwill and outclass its competitors in the market by onboarding only proven cryptocurrencies. The platform is poised and determined to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies for everyone to take a deep dive and experience crypto. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options are available live and colored for both BFLY users and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in Be Fly trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations.

Jonathan Shih, Country Manager at XT.com stated, "We're excited to have the Be Fly Coin (BFLY) onboarded on our platform. With this new listing, we will work towards making metaverse games more exciting and interesting by connecting a variety of ecosystems and helping them scale and expand."

About Be Fly Coin

Be Fly Coin is a blockchain-type digital asset. In line with its ecosystem, the Coin focuses on becoming the valuable and most popular cryptocurrency with vast compelling usability within the Metaverse. Moreover, the ecosystem also connects a variety of games play projects by helping them connect and together. The game rewards players with BFLY Coins for connecting with other players, engaging in personal activities, and participating in events.

Website: https://www.bflycoin.com/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with a NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com