Delta Dental Institute and AADOCR Announce New Oral Health Equity Research Award

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Delta Dental Institute (DDI) and the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) announced two new Oral Health Equity Awards to support research that advances recommendations for greater oral health equity in populations that lack access to dental care and improves oral health literacy for underserved populations. Two awards will be conferred – one in each research area in the amount US$25,000.

"At Delta Dental, our mission is to advance the oral health of all Americans. We are pleased to partner with AADOCR to invest in critically needed research to advance access to care for all and ensure greater health equity across the country," said Vivian Vasallo, Executive Director of the Delta Dental Institute.

"Understanding the best ways to remove barriers, improve oral health literacy, and provide equitable access to oral health services is critical to fulfill our mission of championing overall health and well-being," said AADOCR President Jane Weintraub. "This new partnership between AADOCR and DDI will provide research toward improving oral health in communities where it is most lacking."

Submissions must represent original research that addresses Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) and oral health disparities and promote oral health equity in the areas of Access to Care and Oral Health Literacy. Populations of interest include underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities, age groups and hard to reach populations, including adolescents, tribal and rural communities. Applications are now being accepted through the AADOCR website and will be reviewed by an expert review panel acknowledged as leaders in their fields. The deadline for submission is October 28, 2022.

The two awards will be conferred in the form of unrestricted research grants. Award winners will be announced at the 52nd meeting of the AADOCR, and 47th meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), March 15-18, 2023, in Portland, Oregon, USA.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research

The American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research (AADOCR) is a nonprofit organization with over 3,000 members in the United States with a mission to drive dental, oral, and craniofacial research to advance health and well-being.

