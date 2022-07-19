In collaboration with Levy and Legends, new checkout-free stores will offer the best fan experience available by eliminating lines and wait times for food and beverages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SAN MATEO, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Stadium and leading checkout-free technology platform, Zippin , today announced that five Zippin-powered stores will launch in time for the Tennessee Titans pre-season this summer. The stores will be operated by Levy and Legends, both restaurant and hospitality leaders, to offer frictionless shopping experiences on both the concourse and club levels.

Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium and Zippin to Launch Five Checkout-Free Stores In Time for Pre-Season 2022 (PRNewswire)

"At Nissan Stadium we're always looking for ways to offer our fans the greatest level of convenience and ease of purchase," said Adam Nuse, Titans Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Working with Zippin will offer our fans a quick and easy way to grab the food and drink items they need, and get back to enjoying Nashville's biggest stage: Nissan Stadium."

Zippin is the leading checkout-free platform deployed in stadiums and venues because of its high accuracy approach to frictionless shopping. The company delights shoppers by eliminating checkout lines, cutting the time it takes to get through concessions from an average of 20 minutes to as little as 20 seconds. The ROI and increased sales is positively changing the economics for venue operators who can now redirect staff to more profitable tasks, improve inventory management, and optimize revenue per square foot.

"Fans are demanding quick and easy access to top quality food and drink that enhances their experience at the stadium," said Gary Jacobus, SVP of Business Development. "Forward-looking venues like Nissan Stadium are fast adopting innovative technology, like Zippin's, and they recognize that the maximum ROI of checkout-free is fully realized with multiple stores located throughout the venue."

Nissan Stadium's checkout-free shopping will be available for the wide range of entertainment and other sporting events the multi-use venue welcomes every year. From WWE wrestling to concerts, the stadium contributes a big cultural and financial impact on Nashville.

About Zippin:

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology, enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience, banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores, as well as stores, kiosks and concession stands in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings. For more information, visit https://www.getzippin.com .

