HIP-HOP'S ONLY PREMIERE MUSIC FESTIVAL AT SEA DAYS OF SUMMER CRUISE FEST ANNOUNCES 2023 DATE WITH HEADLINERS LIL BABY & FUTURE, HOSTED BY DJ KHALID

SAILING FROM MIAMI ABOARD THE NORWEGIAN SKY

JULY 2 – 5, 2023

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Days of Summer Cruise Fest, the only hip hop music fest at sea, announces 2023 disembarkation dates with cabins on sale now. Sailing aboard the luxurious Norwegian Sky vessel out of Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, the annual Days of Summer Cruise will take place July 2 – 5, 2023. Hosted by DJ Khalid, the entertainment will feature two of hip hop's leading, billboard chart topping artists, Lil Baby and Future, with more artists to be announced. All cabins are on sale today at www.daysofsummercruise.com.

The four-night/three-day cruise is a much more of an experience than just a concert. Hip Hop music lovers will enjoy non-stop entertainment aboard as they sail to the Caribbean along with the industry's greatest DJs and their favorite artists. Lil Baby and Future will provide unique sets, across various venues aboard the luxury liner and island excursions to Nassau, Bahamas. Beyond the music, the cruise offers limitless entertainment options once onboard.

Days of Summer 2023 will mark the second sailing for the festival music cruise. People 's Janine Rubenstein who came aboard the 2019 outing shared the verdict of her experience, "…The non-stop live music by some of the biggest names in hip hop was great, but the folks we met throughout the weekend were nearly just as exciting. Nowhere else on the high seas will you hear a group of women debating whether Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef equates to that of Biggie and 2Pac, or watch a twerk contest devolve into a full on acrobatic performance. It turned out to be exactly what I thought I'd signed up for, if not so much more." The event was featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, COMPLEX, HipHopDX, The Source, TheFADER, Hypebeast, Cruise Critic, Sun-Sentinel and much more.

Cabins and suites for Days of Summer Cruise Fest 2023 are available for 21+ cruisers to purchase with special early bird rates until October 1, 2022. Further info can be found at www.daysofsummercruise.com

