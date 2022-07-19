Day Three Labs Poised to Deliver First Ingestible Cannabinoid Remedy for Parkinson's with Unlokt™

Israeli Government Backed Organization, CanNegev, to Fund Research and Innovation from Day Three Labs to Relieve Parkinson's Symptoms in Patients and Stop the Progression of the Disease

DENVER and JERUSALEM, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Three Labs (DTL), developer of Unlokt™, the first proven novel protein delivery technology disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, today announced that CanNegev, the world's first government sponsored cannabis innovation incubator, will fund the company's research and innovation to remedy Parkinson's Disease, a disease that affects more than 10 million people worldwide, with cannabis.

"Research shows that cannabis has the ability to ease Parkinson's symptoms in patients, but to date, no one has been able to decipher the exact combination of cannabinoids and terpenes for a consistent, reliable, and repeatable remedy," said Dr. Shimon Lecht, Chief Innovation Officer at Day Three Labs. "There are over a trillion possible combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes that could be derived from the cannabis plant, but only a handful are the optimal combination to treat Parkinson's. Our mission is to discover the correct combination, and to identify the precise ratio so all active ingredients interact in the right way with each other. We can then leverage our Unlokt™ technology to make a product that will deliver the precise combination of cannabinoids and terpenes to patients quickly, safely and effectively."

For the first time ever, there is technology available that allows for delivery in a safe, controlled, precise and predictable way. Unlokt™ by Day Three Labs enables drug delivery that protects the cannabinoids and terpenes and allows the body to receive the intended medicinal effects, in the intended amount. Funding from CanNegev enables Day Three Labs to find the combination of cannabinoids that work best to treat Parkinson's and use Unlokt™ to take the research straight from the lab to product development.

"Parkinson's Disease and other neuro-degenerative diseases have been notoriously difficult to treat, and the pharmaceutical industry has failed to develop appropriate solutions to address these terrible diseases or alleviate symptoms, " said Ziv Bet Or, VP of Business Development at CanNegev. "Our mission has been solely focused on funding tech-focused companies with proven innovation that has the potential to advance from the research stage to the drug development stage to address unmet needs. DTL shows the potential to identify a breakthrough therapeutic remedy for Parkinson's Disease symptoms and a pathway for effective delivery of the treatment."

DTL is the only company to have passed the first phase of the CanNegev program, solidifying the concept and building the project idea, and receive funding for the second phase to start research, data collection and presentation to The Office of the Chief Scientist of Israel, recently rebranded as the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), in September 2022. The third and final phase of the program will require a presentation of the proof of concept to the IIA to secure additional funding of 1.25 million Israeli Shekels for product development, seventy percent of which is a government grant.

"Unlokt™ is a significant leap in technology that will disrupt traditional research and delivery of cannabinoid compounds and beyond," said, Josh Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Day Three Labs. "Utilizing a groundbreaking technology like Unlokt™ in the adult-use market is revolutionary and game-changing, and creates incredibly enjoyable products, but it only scratches the surface of what this technology is capable of. Our work with CanNegev is just the beginning of the technological advances we are bringing to this fast-growing industry with the hope of eradicating previously untreatable illnesses and conditions and bringing solutions to the cannabis industry that are safer, more efficacious and efficient."

Unlokt™ leverages decades of pharmaceutical research and expertise and applies it to cannabis innovation that will soon replace emulsion-based delivery systems used by edibles manufacturers across the industry. The Unlokt™ technology packs cannabis within a natural protein, that for the first time ever, shuttles the cannabis directly into the body's circulation bypassing the liver, protecting the cannabinoids and terpenes and allowing them to be released and absorbed into the bloodstream in their entirety. This delivery method is safe and offers predictable, very functional effects for consumers and patients, essential when using different strains of cannabis to treat specific medical conditions.

In addition to Israeli government support, CanNegev partners with three privately owned companies for this program: Breath of Life, Our Crowd and Padagis. To qualify for funding, companies must be registered in Israel and have a strong technology focus. Companies chosen for the program will own their own IP. For more information about Day Three Labs and Unlokt™ visit: www.daythreelabs.com.

About Day Three Labs

Day Three Labs™ (DTL) is a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions. An international company with headquarters in Denver and a pharmaceutical research lab in Israel, DTL reimagines existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™ to deliver precision and predictability to the infused product experience. Unlokt™ is disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, quickly replacing emulsion-based systems used today by edibles manufacturers across the industry. Without any synthetic ingredients or surfactants, Unlokt™ preserves the delicate terpenes and cannabinoids in every strain, resulting in a highly functional, and very pleasurable experience that enhances the lives of consumers and patients.

