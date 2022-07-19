CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS MARTIN BROWN JR. TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Martin Brown Jr. has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Brown previously served for 10 years on the Board of directors of Brown-Forman Corporation, a large American wine and spirits company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The brands in Brown-Forman's portfolio include Jack Daniel's and Woodford Reserve whiskeys, Benriach scotch, Herradura tequila and Finlandia vodka.

Brown is an attorney at Adams and Reese LLP, a multi-disciplinary law firm with over 270 attorneys and advisors located throughout the United States. He has nearly 30 years of legal experience representing privately held businesses, counseling owners in complex business transactions, intellectual property licensing, international commerce, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning. He has been listed since 2009 in the corporate law category of in Best Lawyers®.

Additionally, he has served since 2018 on the board of directors of the parent company of Aegis Sciences Corporation, a federally certified health care laboratory headquartered in Nashville.

Brown has been an active board member for many community organizations, including the Land Trust for Tennessee, Nashville Public Radio, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville Public Television, Centerstone Mental Health Center, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and Tennessee chapter of the Nature Conservancy.

"Martin brings tremendous legal, health care and civic experience to Cumberland's Board of Directors," said A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO and Board Chairman. "We are honored to welcome him to our board and know his contributions will be valuable in supporting our mission to deliver innovative products that address poorly met medical needs."

Brown earned his bachelor's degree from Yale University and his juris doctor from Vanderbilt University.

Cumberland's Board of Directors also includes Kazimi; Dr. Gordon R. Bernard, executive vice president for research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Joey A. Jacobs, former Chairman and CEO of Acadia Healthcare; James R. Jones, former managing partner at KPMG; Caroline R. Young, former CEO of the Nashville Health Care Council and current vice president of partnership development at Frist Cressey Ventures; Kenneth J. Krogulski, managing partner and chief investment officer at Berkshire Asset Management; and Joseph C. Galante, a music industry executive and former Chairman of Sony Music Nashville and RCA Nashville.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality, prescription brands designed to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology and oncology market segments. The company's portfolio includes eight FDA-approved brands.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc), and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease (AERD). More information can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

