Bill Murray Joins Verista Leadership as New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

FISHERS, Ind., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology company that provides systems, compliance, validation and quality solutions to life sciences clients, today announced the appointment of Bill Murray to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Murray brings over 25 years of experience in financial transactions, healthcare operations, and international management. He is overseeing Verista's accounting, treasury, finance, risk management, budgeting, and reporting functions.

"Bill is an outstanding addition to Verista as our new CFO, given his vast leadership expertise in life sciences, healthcare, PE relationships, mergers and acquisitions, and so much more," said Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "It is these industry-, financial- and growth-related acumen that are crucial as our company continues to expand at a rapid pace. We are very fortunate to have brought on Bill at exactly the right time. It's an honor to have him aboard."

Prior to joining Verista, Mr. Murray was CFO of multiple PE-backed companies and exits, including MPower Practice Management, Seamless Medical Systems, MedSynergies, and Allegro Development Corporation. Bill is active in the community, having served on the Board of Trustees and as President of Lauchability, a charity providing support and opportunities to adults with cognitive disabilities. He has an MBA from Columbia University and Bachelor's and Master's degrees from University College Dublin.

Verista is a leading business, technology and compliance company that enables clients to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from preclinical and clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution. This experience brings together decades of knowledge, the most advanced engagement platforms, as well as transformative technologies. This allows clients to benefit from the ease, efficiency, and trust that results from working with one partner who excels across specialties. Verista's clients trust the company's 700+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle in the areas of quality and compliance, manufacturing solutions, and life sciences consulting.

