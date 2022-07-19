ANGEION GROUP VOTED #1 CLASS ACTION CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR BY THE RECORDER AND THE NATIONAL LAW JOURNAL

Angeion Group Makes the Recorder and the National Law Journal Best of 2022

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, an industry leader in class action administration services, today announced that they have been named the first-place winner in The Recorder's Best of 2022 annual readers survey. Angeion Group was also inducted into The Recorder's Best of Hall of Fame after earning top three placement in three consecutive years.

Additionally, Angeion Group was voted the best claims administrator by the readers of the National Law Journal (NLJ) in its 11th annual Best of 2022 readers survey.

"We know we can only achieve these honors when our clients cast their votes for us," said Steven Weisbrot, President & CEO of Angeion Group. "As always, our clients' success, is our success!"

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art 14,000 square-foot processing and hosting facility in center city Philadelphia, Angeion is the only claims administration partner that provides strategic, comprehensive, and reliable claims administration for class action and group litigation orders, domestically and abroad. By combining customized, innovative noticing services with extensive subject matter expertise, proven processes, and technology, Angeion delivers the accuracy, efficiency, and security clients need to fulfill their claims administration with trust and confidence.

Angeion Group has also ranked #1 in The Legal Intelligencer, Connecticut Law Tribune, and Best of Texas Lawyer for providing breakthrough class action administration services.

About Angeion Group:

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of class action claims administration and legal noticing. Angeion has handled some of the largest and most complex settlements in recent history. Angeion's operation excellence increases efficiency, provides accountability, and gives counsel and the courts peace of mind.

