Yale School of Nursing to Launch Its First Online Master's Degree Programs In Collaboration With Noodle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yale School of Nursing today announced plans to launch its first fully online master's degree programs in collaboration with Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network. The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program will begin enrolling students in Summer 2023 followed by the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program in Fall 2024. The programs are part-time and designed for registered nurses.

Noodle Partners with Yale School of Nursing to Launch Its First Online Master’s Degree (PRNewswire)

"With 100 years of experience and excellence behind us, Yale School of Nursing is thrilled to launch our first fully online MSN program in an area that the world desperately needs," said Yale School of Nursing Dean Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, FAAN, FACNM. "By taking the next and necessary step of creating an online PMHNP degree program, we are answering this call, filling a gap in psychiatric care while meeting our students where they live and work, allowing them to continue to serve their local communities. We are committed to excellence, equity, and access, and this program helps advance our mission of better health for all people, no matter where they are."

The PMHNP program prepares students for advanced practice in a variety of settings. Students will be prepared to care for individuals across the lifespan with psychiatric needs ranging from health promotion and risk reduction to complex and persistent mental illness. The application of classic theories, research evidence, and a holistic bio-psycho-social-spiritual-cultural approach provides a comprehensive framework for developing knowledge and skills for clinical management. Courses and clinical experiences in the curriculum meet psychiatric-mental health population competencies required by the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF). The PMHNP program meets the American Association of Colleges of Nursing's (AACN) Essentials of Master's Education in Nursing.

The FNP specialty emphasizes the primary care of newborns, infants, children, adolescents, adults, pregnant and postpartum women, and older adults within the context of family-centered care. FNPs are equipped to provide comprehensive care to all individuals in the primary care setting. Upon graduation, eligible FNP students can sit for board certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) certifying boards.

"We are honored that Yale School of Nursing had the confidence in Noodle to launch their first online master's degree program with us," said Lee Bradshaw, Noodle's Chief Strategy Officer. "Due to the tremendous demand for advanced practice nurses, especially psychiatric and family nurse practitioners, we are confident that bringing Yale's top-ranked master of science in nursing programs online will offer a huge opportunity for both students looking to pursue this career and the many individuals they will help."

About Yale School of Nursing (YSN)

Founded in 1923 with funding through the Rockefeller Foundation, Yale School of Nursing was the first school within a university to prepare nurses under an educational program rather than an apprenticeship. The ultimate mission of YSN is better health for all people. YSN accomplishes this by educating each generation of nurse leaders, scholars, and practitioners; transforming healthcare practice; and advancing science. YSN students have access to Yale's world-renowned online library holdings and state of the art instructional technology and online simulation resources.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alissa Pinck

Noodle

914-523-5320

apinck@noodle.com

Niamh Emerson

Yale School of Nursing

203-737-2521

niamh.emerson@yale.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noodle